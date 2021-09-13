Do Universal Health Services's (NYSE:UHS) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Check out our latest analysis for Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. We can see that in the last three years Universal Health Services grew its EPS by 14% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Universal Health Services's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 8.3% to US$12b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Universal Health Services?

Are Universal Health Services Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Universal Health Services has a market capitalization of US$12b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$1.4b. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Universal Health Services, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$11m.

The CEO of Universal Health Services only received US$2.3m in total compensation for the year ending . That looks like modest pay to me, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Universal Health Services To Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, Universal Health Services is a growing business, which is what I like to see. Earnings growth might be the main game for Universal Health Services, but the fun does not stop there. With a meaningful level of insider ownership, and reasonable CEO pay, a reasonable mind might conclude that this is one stock worth watching. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Universal Health Services .

Of course, you can do well (sometimes) buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But as a growth investor I always like to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Czech gunmaker bets on riding Colt into new markets

    For Czech gun maker CZG-Ceska Zbrojovka Group, its recent acquisition of the Colt brand carries both the potential to become a major player in the global firearms market and the challenge of reviving the fortunes of a fabled U.S. name. Shares of CZG, which listed on the stock market last October, have surged 60% in Prague this year as investors welcomed solid revenue growth and the company's $222 million purchase of privately-held Colt Holding Company - a deal finalised in May that will make CZG a competitor for U.S. leaders such as Smith & Wesson and Sturm, Ruger & Company. Colt, with plants in the United States and Canada, will give CZG the capacity to expand production beyond its main factory in the Czech Republic and allow it to compete in U.S. military contracts because it will fulfil "Buy America" regulations requiring U.S. production.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge

    The calls for a stock market correction are beginning to blow through the streets of Wall and Broad.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • 2 Cannabis Stocks That Can Soar Even if the U.S. Doesn't Legalize Marijuana

    Their businesses don't deal with the marijuana plant directly, so they can freely expand and grow across the country.

  • Here are two large tech stocks to avoid, according to Goldman Sachs

    There's still some opportunity among large-cap internet stocks, but investors should steer clear of two names, according to Goldman Sachs.

  • 3 Monster Stocks in the Making to Buy Right Now

    Skin cancer affects more Americans than all other types of cancer combined. The company's tests are 17 times less likely to miss a melanoma diagnosis. The company estimates its addressable market is close to $10 billion for all types of skin cancer.

  • 10 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best value dividend stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Value Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Value investing, the investment strategy pioneered by American economist Benjamin Graham, and religiously […]

  • Billionaire investor Howard Marks compares the current market to the mid-2000s bubble, touts bitcoin's staying power, and offers several tips in a new interview. Here are the 12 best quotes.

    The Oaktree Capital Management chief advised investors to manage their portfolio risk, refrain from panic selling, and always remain skeptical.

  • Cathie Wood's Latest Picks: 2 Stocks She Just Bought

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of ARK Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Recently, she added shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) to ARK's flagship ETF. PagerDuty is the central nervous system for the modern enterprise.

  • 'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary slams ethereum's speed, touts a trillion-dollar opportunity in bitcoin, and calls for US regulation in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

    "I don't want to get involved in crypto if the regulator says it's not OK. I can't afford to be offside," Kevin O'Leary said.

  • This Top Construction Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    The Zacks Rank offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks and build a winning investment portfolio. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    With that said, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors who identified three stocks they see huge opportunity in: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX), Gannett (NYSE: GCI), and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB). Nicholas Rossolillo (Stitch Fix): Stitch Fix has been mostly down in 2021, but it certainly isn't out. Caught up in the growth stock sell-off this past spring, it then downgraded expectations for full-year sales and underwent a CEO transition from founder Katrina Lake to now-CEO Elizabeth Spalding.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Cheap Thanks to Market's Overreaction

    After going through a combination of lockup expiry and uneventful earnings in August, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) held the line at US$14 level. While the stock is still struggling to break above US$16, we can probably agree that it is doing better than expected. Yet, in the face of the latest rating, we will examine our take on the intrinsic value through the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • China Has ‘Too Many’ EV Firms. What It Means for NIO and Tesla Stock.

    A Chinese government minister said in a press conference that the EV sector needed to embrace the market and concentrate its industrial operations.

  • What a Beneficiary Controlled Trust Can Do to Protect Your Legacy After You Are Gone

    Life is messy sometimes. Divorce, bankruptcies and lawsuits happen, and they can potentially wipe out the inheritance you’ve carefully set aside for your loved ones. But there are many trust options to help keep life from ruining your legacy.

  • These 4 Dow Stocks Can Double Your Money in 7 Years (or Less)

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer for the health of the U.S. stock market. Comprised of 30 profitable and time-tested companies, the Dow Jones is the perfect example of how buy-and-hold investing can make investors rich. Over the trailing 50 years, the Dow has averaged an annualized return of about 7.5%.

  • Czech gunmaker set to ride Colt into new markets

    It's a legendary name from the Wild West. Colt guns were a part of so many stories. The one that killed outlaw Billy the Kid recently sold at auction for $6 million. But the company hasn't fared so well. Back in 2015 it had to file for bankruptcy protection. Now it's been taken over by Czech firm CZG. And the new owners see it as a ticket to new markets. Jan Drahota is CZG group chairman: "Everybody knows Colt, everybody on the market knows Colt and everybody knows what happened to the brand over the last 15 to 20 years. And when we started to discuss the potential acquisition back in November 2020...we were very excited about it because we believe that there is many things to be done."Colt will allow CZG to expand production and compete for U.S. military contracts, as it can now satisfy "Buy in America" rules. It also gets more exposure to foreign military markets, including the UK and Canada. As a result, the Czech firm aims to double it and Colt's combined revenue to around $1 billion within a few years. That would put it on a par with another old name, Smith & Wesson. CZG shares have surged 60% this year as investors welcomed the acquisition. But some analysts say the revenue goal looks ambitious. One told Reuters that hitting the target will require a significant expansion of production, and U.S. retail demand to stay strong. Whatever happens though, a name from the history books looks set to write a few new chapters.

  • 2 Smart Stocks With the Potential for Fivefold Growth

    These tech companies could help supercharge your portfolio.

  • Why Wall Street Thinks This Dirt Cheap Value Stock Could Soar

    Some stocks deliver sizzling gains. Their businesses are exciting. Investors' buzz about these stocks can be deafening. And then there are stocks like Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS). No sizzling gains here.