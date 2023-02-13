Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE:UVE) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.16

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.16 per share on the 16th of March. The dividend yield will be 6.3% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Universal Insurance Holdings Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Even though Universal Insurance Holdings isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 108.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the company could be paying out several times what it earns in the next 12 months, which could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.34 total annually to $0.77. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.5% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Universal Insurance Holdings might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though Universal Insurance Holdings' EPS has declined at around 49% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We don't think Universal Insurance Holdings is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Universal Insurance Holdings that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

