Universal Kids Resort: What we know about Universal's first theme park for young kids

There's a new Universal theme park coming just for the littlest parkgoers.

Joining the Universal Destinations & Experiences lineup will be Universal Kids Resort, the company's newest and first theme park specifically for "families with young children."

The company broke ground in Frisco, Texas, in November.

"Universal Kids Resort will include a theme park featuring immersive lands that celebrate our iconic brand of entertainment, humor and fun – bringing to life beloved characters and stories in ways that will engage and wow young theme park goers," Molly Murphy, President, Universal Creative told USA TODAY.

First announced in January, the theme park will be designed in a "lush green landscape with a distinctive look, feel and scale specifically for younger kids."

The theme park will take up just over 32 acres, smaller than its Orlando counterparts. Universal Studios Florida is 117 acres and Island of Adventures clocks in at 95 acres.

Universal Kids Resort will offer immersive themed lands with "beloved characters and stories" tailored for the youngest audiences, according to a press release.

Besides family-friendly attractions, guests will be able to enjoy interactive shows, merchandise, food and beverage venues and character meet and greets. There will also be a 300-room themed hotel in the resort area.

