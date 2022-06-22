Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$46m in the last 12 months

In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) stock, indicating that insiders' optimism about the company's prospects has increased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Universal Logistics Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chairman Matthew Moroun made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$46m worth of shares at a price of US$14.94 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$26.93. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 3.10m shares worth US$46m. But insiders sold 3.09m shares worth US$46m. In total, Universal Logistics Holdings insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Universal Logistics Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Universal Logistics Holdings insiders own 73% of the company, currently worth about US$521m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Universal Logistics Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Universal Logistics Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Universal Logistics Holdings insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Universal Logistics Holdings you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

