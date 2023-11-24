Universal Orlando, Disney World, Busch Gardens: A peek into holidays at Florida theme parks

Tis the season for experiencing the holiday season at Florida's many theme parks.

From Orlando to Tampa Bay, the Sunshine State's theme parks are ringing in the holidays with special shows, delicious treats and one-of-a-kind experiences.

Not sure whether to spend your time with the Grinch or Mickey Mouse? Or maybe you want to literally build your Christmas tree from scratch with Lego bricks? Here's everything to know about each major Florida theme park and their holiday traditions this year.

Walt Disney World invites patrons to 'Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party'

Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade is a highlight of Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom.

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party returned to Orlando's Magic Kingdom park, running select nights from Thursday, Nov. 9, to Friday, Dec. 22. With special treats, character meet-and-greets, and holiday shows, this is an event that Disney lovers and holiday enthusiasts won't want to miss.

You will need a separate ticket for Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party, which runs from 7 p.m. to midnight. The prices vary by event date, with the total usually increasing in December.

Adult (ages 10 and up): $159 to $199 per ticket, plus tax

Child (ages 3 to 9): $149 to $189 per ticket, plus tax

Most rides in the Magic Kingdom will be open, such as the Magic Carpets of Aladdin, Haunted Mansion and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train. According to reports, the party will also include access to the brand new TRON Lightcycle Run which will use a virtual queue during the event.

Complimentary seasonal sweets and beverages will be available all throughout the park, such as hot chocolate, cookies and candy. Certain dining locations stay open during the party, including Main Street Bakery, Liberty Square Market and Gaston's Tavern.

Partygoers can see "classic and popular Disney characters dressed in seasonal fashion along with rare appearances from Santa, Jack Skellington as Sandy Claws and Scrooge McDuck." There will also be the iconic "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade" and fireworks show hosted by Minnie Mouse.

To purchase a ticket, visit Walt Disney World website and search for Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party.

See the Grinch, holidays at Hogwarts at Universal Studios Orlando

The Holidays at Universal Orlando Resort Return November 17 Through December 31.

From the enchanting spectacle of “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” in Hogsmeade to coming face-to-face with the Grinch, there are boundless opportunities for guests to enjoy at Universal Orlando this holiday season.

The festivities run from Friday, Nov. 17, to Sunday, Dec. 31, everyday at both the Universal Studios park and the Islands of Adventure. You not need a separate ticket to experience the holiday fun, such as:

Watching floats decorated with Illumination’s Despicable Me and DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek and Madagascar fill the streets of Universal Studios Florida during Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s

See the Grinch star in the live retelling of the Dr. Seuss holiday classic, the “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular.”

Join the Grinch and other favorite Dr. Seuss characters for the “The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast."

Catch the annual nighttime spectacle “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle."

Watch top-selling holiday artist of all time Mannheim Steamroller on select nights

Its popular Holiday Tribute Store is back, with each room is full of seasonal and holiday items that any parkgoers will want to get their hands on.

While most of the holiday treats at Universal Orlando can be found at the Holiday Tribute Store, a few other items are spread throughout the parks, such as the Peppermint Mocha Petit Cake, Turkey Dinner Sandwich and Earl’s Salted Caramel Acorn Bomb.

To purchase a ticket to Universal Studios Orlando, visit their website.

Busch Gardens Tampa opens its 'Christmas Town' holiday experience

It’s that time of the year for thrills and holiday cheer at Busch Gardens Christmas Town, the biggest and brightest holiday celebration in the Tampa Bay area.

Tampa's Busch Gardens will transform into a bright winter wonderland of seasonal entertainment, unique and up-close encounters with animals, culinary masterpieces as well as attractions such as Serengeti Flyer and the award-winning hybrid coaster, Iron Gwazi.

The beloved entertainment options will take over the entire park and will be available starting now until Sunday, Jan. 7, all included with regular park admission.

Christmas Town returns with some of the fan-favorites, such as Santa’s North Pole Experience, a unique experience where jolly elves interact with guests as they guide them to see Santa in his workshop. Also returning is Storytime with Mrs. Claus and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Friends at Rudolph’s Winter Wonderland.

Other returning entertainment options are:

“Christmas on Ice”

“Elmo’s Christmas Wish”

“Three Kings Journey”

“Holiday in the Sky, a Nighttime Spectacular,” presented by Bad Boy Mowers

Holly Jolly Express

Character Appearances

Christmas Town offers an abundance of festive flavors to satisfy the holiday cravings. In addition to the traditional hot cocoa, which will have a dedicated cabin with options to choose from like Holiday Poutine, Mistletoe Margaritas and Not-So-Traditional Holiday Ham.

To purchase a ticket to Busch Gardens Tampa, visit their website.

SeaWorld Orlando is transformed into a 'Winter Wonderland' for guests

SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration is a fan favorite holiday experience, running select dates through Tuesday, Jan. 2 and is included with park admission.

Guests will be delighted to see the return of the light-up Sea of Trees display on the park's lagoon, the "O Wondrous Night" stage show, the Winter Wonderland on Ice show, the Sesame Street Christmas Parade, Rudolph's Christmas Town and the end-of-night fireworks show Holiday Reflections.

Mrs. Claus' Magic Kitchen is a new live show this holiday season that will have performances at the park's Seaport Theater. The show follow Mrs. Claus as she "trades in her cozy Christmas sweater for a chef's apron and takes over social media with her famous Christmas cookie recipes."

Speaking of holiday treats, the theme park offers many holiday-inspired delights, such as mistletoe lamb chops, strawberries and cream beignets and rustic gingerbread cake.

During the day, park visitors can also ice skate at Bayside Stadium for a small fee.

Santa is available for meet-and-greets and photo opportunities during SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration located near the Wild Arctic area. Professional photographers are available to take photos during the meet-and-greet.

To purchase a ticket to SeaWorld Orlando, visit their website.

Build your holiday cheer with LEGOLAND's events

The LEGOLAND theme park in Winter Haven seeks to transform into a wonderland with seasonal entertainment, unique LEGO activities, twinkling lights, and specialty treats to build joy into everyone’s vacation.

According to their website, their "Holidays at LEGOLAND" runs on select dates in November and December:

Nov. 24 through 26

Dec. 2 through 3, 9 through 10, 16 through 17 and 22 through 31

Families can build memories can traditions to last a lifetime by visit the Holiday Village Postal Service to send their letters to LEGO Santa and taking “elfies” with their favorite holiday LEGO Characters.

Theme park-goers can also rock around the giant LEGO tree to holiday tunes and enjoy seasonal treats, such as Warm Apple Wishes Blondie Sundae, Everything but the Tree Sandwich and the all new "cro-ignet."

Officials also said patrons can ring in in the new year with colorful bursts of LEGO bricks fireworks over Lake Eloise at an earlier, kid-friendly, celebration time on Dec. 31.

To purchase a ticket to LEGOLAND Florida, visit their website.

