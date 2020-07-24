Universal Orlando joins Disney World in canceling Halloween event amid pandemic

Universal Orlando has joined Disney World in canceling its mainstay Halloween event this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Universal said Friday it had made the "difficult decision" to cancel its Hollywood Horror Nights to focus on operating its Florida theme park but added that the event would return next year. Universal Hollywood has not yet reopened, but a similar event there is also canceled.

This year was supposed to be the 30th for Universal's Halloween Horror Nights. The event features haunted houses and "scare zones" with actors in costume.

"We know this decision will disappoint our fans and guests. We are disappointed, too," Universal said in a statement on its website. "But we look forward to creating an amazing event in 2021."

Disney World announced in mid-June it had decided to cancel Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party. The event is intended for families, so it does not feature the haunted houses and horror scenes of Universal's but instead focuses on a parade, fireworks and trick-or-treating throughout the park.

As of now, SeaWorld Orlando's Halloween Spooktacular is set to begin on Sept. 19.

Florida and California have both emerged as coronavirus hot spots in recent weeks. California leads the nation in positive cases, with more than 425,000, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Florida is next, with more than 385,000 cases. Most of Florida's new infections have been recorded since much of the state's economy reopened in early June.

Universal Orlando reopened on June 5, and Disney World on July 11.

