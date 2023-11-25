Universal Orlando Resort company partners with local nonprofit to pack meals

A hotel company partnered with a local organization to pack meals for Thanksgiving weekend.

U.S. Hunger and Loews Hotels, which owns multiple Universal Orlando resorts, hosted packaging events across Central Florida.

Over 2,200 team members, guests, family and friends worked in assembly lines to create the meal packages on Saturday morning.

These events are part of the hotel company’s Good Neighbor outreach program.

Over the past ten years, Loews Hotels has worked with the Longwood-based organization to pack over 3 million meals.

The following hotels participated in the hunger project:

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel

Hard Rock Hotel

Loews Royal Pacific Resort

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort

Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort

Universal’s Aventura Hotel

Universal’s Endless Summer Resort - Surfside Inn and Suites

