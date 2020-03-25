Universal Orlando Resort extends closure to mid-April, other theme parks likely to follow

Universal Orlando Resort has announced that their closure, which was put into effect March 15, will be extended through to April 19, Easter weekend included.

After first announcing that the theme park would be closed until the end of the month, Universal Orlando Resort announced Tuesday that they've decided to prolong that to April 19.

If you, like President Donald Trump, held out hope that the pandemic would be over by Easter weekend, which in the US falls on the weekend of April 12, you'll have to hold off booking your tickets.

"We know Coronavirus (COVID-19) has impacted many parts of your life -- including your travel and vacation plans and we will be eager to welcome you back to our theme parks and destinations when the time comes," reads a message on their website.

"For now, we must make the health and safety of our guests and team members our top priority and we will continue to take guidance from health agencies and government officials."

Throughout the pandemic, Universal Studios Singapore continued operations.

So far, Disney Parks and Resorts have not yet issued a statement on the status of closures across their parks in the US and Europe, in effect until the end of the month.

After closing February 29, Tokyo Disney said it plans to reopen in April, while other parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong have yet to announce reopening dates.