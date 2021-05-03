Universal pre-K: Common sense or calamity?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Bebernes
·Senior Editor
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

“The 360” shows you diverse perspectives on the day’s top stories and debates.

What’s happening

President Biden last week unveiled the American Families Plan, a $1.8 trillion proposal to expand access to education and childcare across the country. Among the many provisions in the plan — which include paid leave, free community college, and tax breaks for parents — is $200 billion to provide for universal pre-kindergarten.

If enacted, the American Families Plan would establish a partnership between the federal government and states to offer “free, high-quality, accessible, and inclusive preschool” nationwide. The Biden administration estimates that universal pre-K would benefit 5 million children and save the average family $13,000 in childcare costs. Biden has proposed paying for his plan by increasing tax rates for the wealthy and closing certain tax loopholes.

“Adding two years of universal, high-quality preschool for every 3-year-old and 4-year-old, no matter what background they come from, puts them in the position of being able to compete all the way through 12 years and increases exponentially their prospect of graduating and going on beyond graduation,” Biden said during his first address to Congress last week.

Though many developed countries provide a form of universal childcare, the only national childcare program ever in the U.S. existed for a few years during World War II to allow women to participate in the workforce while their husbands were overseas. Congress did pass legislation to establish a permanent nationwide daycare system in 1971. But then-President Richard Nixon vetoed the bill, citing what he called the “family-weakening implications” of government childcare.

Why there’s debate

Proponents of universal pre-K point to a substantial body of research that suggests formal schooling at a young age has a significant positive impact on a child’s cognitive development and future prospects in school and the workplace. According to an estimate cited by the White House, universal pre-K may even provide a long-term financial benefit three times the value of the upfront costs by making students more likely to have good jobs that produce tax revenue and less likely to rely on other government programs when they grow up.

Supporters argue that free pre-K would also have an immediate positive effect on the economy. They argue that the overwhelming cost of daycare forces many parents, particularly women, out of the workforce. Free pre-K, backers say, would allow many families to bring in a second income and avoid the often permanent career setbacks that occur when parents take time off to care for their young children.

Opponents of universal pre-K say it would simply be too expensive to implement nationwide and are skeptical of the idea that it would pay for itself. Another common criticism is that the program would reduce the amount of quality time parents have with their kids and increase their dependence on the government. Some lawmakers, like Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, would rather have the government send money directly to parents, rather than pay for schools that may not be the best choice for many families. There are also some progressives who have called for a more comprehensive universal childcare program that covers all children, not just 3-and-4-year-olds.

What’s next

With Democrats focused on negotiations over Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan, it’s unclear at this early stage how much support the American Families Plan has in Congress and whether individual elements, like universal pre-K, might survive to the final bill.

Perspectives

Supporters

Private industry has proven it can’t provide equitable care to American children

“Relying on private providers can lead to care deserts as well as to price squeezes in the areas with more demand. These problems can’t be solved by giving people more money, as parents’ expenses are large and concentrated in the early years. Direct public provisioning of care work can ensure a baseline of quality and access that simply subsidizing the private sector can’t achieve.” — Mike Konczal, The Nation

High-quality preschool sets children up for success throughout their lives

“It was long believed that the initial burst of benefits attributed to preschool tended to dissipate within a few years, casting doubt on the long-term benefit of an earlier start to education. But more recent thinking and analysis indicate that preschool attendance correlates with higher rates of college attendance, lower rates of incarceration and lower likelihood of substance addiction later in life.” — Editorial, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The high cost of daycare harms children

“For families living on the margins, a lack of stable childcare keeps parents from working, which can lead to housing instability, evictions, or worse. And that instability in quality care and housing has enormous negative consequences for child development.” — Brigid Schulte, Fast Company

Expensive daycare is holding back the economy and hurting women

“Our antiquarian family policies don’t just make life more difficult and expensive for parents and their children. They are also, in all likelihood, acting as a drag on the economy by keeping women out of the workplace. ” — Jordan Weissman, Slate

Childcare costs make the American Dream unreachable for many families

“Conservatives ... can’t both claim to be the real backers of the working class and stand in the way of Biden providing the tools needed to let them support their families.” — Hayes Brown, MSNBC

The government should also provide free care for younger kids

“In one major way, however, the Biden administration’s actions threaten to carry on a harmful disparity: Preschool and child care are being treated as separate enterprises of different value, when in fact preschool is simply one version of child care.” — Elliot Haspel, Hechinger Report

Opponents

Direct cash payments to parents would be better than universal pre-K

“I’d much rather see the administration cut out the money promised for pre-K and child care and fully fund a generous child allowance.” — Sociologist W. Bradford Wilcox to New York Times

Universal pre-K would make families dependent on the government

“The plan seeks to insinuate government cash and the rules that go with it into all of the major decisions of family life. The goal is to expand the entitlement state to make Americans rely on government and the political class for everything they don’t already provide.” — Editorial, Wall Street Journal

Parents should be encouraged to stay at home with their children

“There is no good argument for simply subsidizing day care. … The current tax code already includes provisions that are biased against stay-at-home parents. To exacerbate that with day care subsidies is discrimination, plain and simple: social engineering in favor of taking young children out of their parents' care.” — Editorial, Washington Examiner

Pre-K would be the wrong choice for many families

“The taxes used to fund these programs will not be optional, but the programs will be valuable only to parents who structure their work and family lives in specific ways — and the government should not be bribing us to structure our lives in one way instead of another.” — Robert Verbruggen, National Review

Parents shouldn’t have to fund a childcare system they don’t want to use

“Those who opt to stay home and invest in their children should not have to subsidize the child care costs of other families at the same time.” — Rachel Greszler and Lindsey Burke, National Interest

Universal pre-K could make racial inequities in education worse

“An expansive, Scandinavian-style program would not likely narrow gross inequities, and close gaps in early language and social skills. Affluent families would instead move to, or politically demand, higher quality pre-K — just like the often segregated arrangement of our public schools.” — Bruce Fuller, Chicago Tribune

Is there a topic you’d like to see covered in “The 360”? Send your suggestions to the360@yahoonews.com.

Read more “360”s

Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Getty Images

Recommended Stories

  • The next vaccine push will lean on churches, employers

    The U.S. vaccination effort is preparing to lean on employers, houses of worship, community organizations and even home-based delivery in order to reach the people who haven't yet gotten vaccinated.Why it matters: Shots will need to become much more easily accessible and trusted organizations will have to help overcome vaccine hesitancy in order to keep America's vaccination progress going as demand begins to wane.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Some folks jumped at the chance to get a vaccine and others never will."What we've seen over time is a smaller and smaller 'moveable middle" as people moved into either of these two buckets," said Sree Chaguturu, the chief Medical officer of CVS Caremark.Driving the news: CVS Health announced last week plans to introduce employer-based vaccination clinics through its "Return Ready" program. A recent KFF study found nearly a quarter of Americans were more likely to get the vaccine if was available at their workplace.SCAN Health Plan, a non-profit Medicare Advantage HMO in California, teamed up with a startup, MedArrive, to deliver vaccines to the homes of patients who physically can't leave to go get a shot — or who are simply afraid to.“Human psychology is funny, and sometimes, just the fact that someone is willing to come to your home and explain it to you and be there with you can be the difference between taking it or not taking it,” SCAN CEO Sachin Jain said. "We need to be more creative about meeting people where they physically are," said Erica Johnson, chairwoman of the American Board of Internal Medicine's infectious diseases specialty board and Johns Hopkins assistant professor of medicine.Working with trusted individuals in a community can help remove structural barriers and provide persuasive pro-vaccine messages, Johnson said.Regional pharmacies and mobile clinics could reach adults who are homebound or in rural areas, while churches could offer trusted and convenient vaccine sites.The bottom line: "Different access points mean different things to different people," Chaguturu said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden announces new goal: 70 percent of U.S. adults vaccinated by July 4

    President Biden announced new measures on Tuesday designed to bolster the U.S. COVID-19 vaccination drive that has slowed in recent weeks.

  • Why Rising Diversity Might Not Help Democrats as Much as They Hope

    The Census Bureau released two important sets of data last week that have big implications for American politics — and that challenge some prevailing assumptions for both Democrats and Republicans. The first set of data lays out long-term demographic trends widely thought to favor Democrats: Hispanics, Asian Americans and multiracial voters grew as a share of the electorate over the past two presidential races, and white voters — who historically tend to back the GOP — fell to 71% in 2020 from 73% in 2016. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The other data set tells a second story. Population growth continues to accelerate in the South and the West, so much so that some Republican-leaning states in those regions are gaining more Electoral College votes. The states won by President Joe Biden will be worth 303 electoral votes, down from 306 electoral votes in 2020. The Democratic disadvantage in the Electoral College just got worse again. These demographic and population shifts are powerfully clarifying about electoral politics in America: The increasing racial diversity among voters isn’t doing quite as much to help Democrats as liberals hope, or to hurt Republicans as much as conservatives fear. The expanding Democratic disadvantage in the Electoral College underscores how the growing diversity of the nation may not aid Democrats enough to win in places they most need help. Just as often, population growth is concentrated in red states — like Texas and Florida — where the Democrats don’t win nonwhite voters by the overwhelming margins necessary to overcome the state's Republican advantage. As for the Republicans, the widely held assumption that the party will struggle as white voters decline as a percentage of the electorate may be more myth than reality. Contrary to what Tucker Carlson says repeatedly on Fox News about the rise of “white replacement theory” as a Democratic electoral strategy, the country's growing racial diversity has not drastically upended the party’s chances. Instead, Republicans face a challenge they often take for granted: white voters. One way to think about this is to compare today’s electorate with that of the 1980s, when Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush were winning in landslides. Democrats, no doubt, have benefited from the increased racial diversity of the country since then: Biden would not have even come close to winning Georgia in November if its voters were as white as they were back in the 1980s. Former President Donald Trump would have probably won reelection if he could have turned the demographic clock back to the ’80s and reduced the electoral clout of nonwhite voters. Today's wave of Republican-backed laws restricting voting rights may be intended to do exactly that. Yet even a return to the racial demographics of the 1980s wouldn’t do nearly as much to hurt Democrats as much as one might expect. Yes, the November result would have gone from an extremely close win for Biden to an extremely close win for Trump. But Biden would have won more electoral votes than Hillary Clinton did in 2016, even though nonwhite voters had doubled their share of the electorate from 1984 to when Clinton sought the presidency. Remarkably, Biden’s fairly modest gains among white voters helped him as much as the past 30 to 40 years of demographic shifts did. Similarly, Bush or Reagan would have still prevailed if they had had to win an electorate that was 29% nonwhite, as opposed to the merely 13% to 15% nonwhite electorates they sought to persuade at the time. This is not the conventional story of recent electoral history. In the usual tale, the growing racial diversity of the electorate broke the Reagan and Bush majorities and allowed the Democrats to win the national popular vote in seven of the next eight presidential elections. And yet it is hard to find a single state where the increasing racial diversity of the electorate, even over an exceptionally long 30- or 40-year period, has been both necessary and sufficient for Democrats to flip a state from red to blue. Even in states where Democrats have needed demographic changes to win, like Georgia and Arizona, the party has also needed significant improvement among white voters to get over the top. One reason demographic change has failed to transform electoral politics is that the increased diversity of the electorate has come not mainly from Black voters but from Hispanic, Asian American and multiracial voters. Those groups back Democrats, but not always by overwhelmingly large margins. In 2020, Democrats probably won around 60% to 65% of voters across these demographic groups. These are substantial margins, but they are small enough that even decades of demographic shifts wind up costing the Republicans only a couple of percentage points. The new census data’s finding that the percentage of non-Hispanic white voters in the country's electorate dropped by about 2 percentage points from 2016 to 2020 might seem like a lot. But with Hispanic, Asian American and multiracial voters representing the entirety of the increase, while the Black share of the electorate was flat, the growing nonwhite share of the electorate cost Trump only about half a percentage point over a four-year period. Another factor is the electoral map. The American electoral system rewards flipping states from red to blue, but many Democratic gains among nonwhite voters have been concentrated in the major cities of big and often noncompetitive states. By contrast, many traditional swing states across the northern tier, like Wisconsin or Pennsylvania, have had relatively little demographic change. The ability of Democrats to flip red states has been hampered by another pattern: the tendency for Republicans to fare relatively well among nonwhite voters in red states. It’s often said that Latino voters aren’t a monolith, and that’s certainly true. While Hispanic voters back Democrats by overwhelming margins in blue states like New York and Illinois, Republicans are often far more competitive among Latinos and members of other non-Black minority groups in red states — including those Democrats now hope to flip like Texas or Florida. Texas and Florida would be blue if Latinos voted like their counterparts in New York or Illinois. But instead, Latino population growth has not had a strong pro-Democratic punch in the states where the party hoped to land a knockout blow. At the same time, white voters are easy to overlook as a source of Democratic gains, given that these voters still support Republicans by a comfortable margin. But Democrats probably improved from 39% to 43% among white voters from 1988 to 2020. It’s a significant shift, and perhaps even enough to cover the entirety of Bush’s margin of victory in the 1988 election, without any demographic change whatsoever. It’s a little easier to see the significance of Democratic gains among white voters at the state level. According to AP/Votecast data, Biden won white voters in states worth 211 electoral votes. Democrats like Jimmy Carter in 1976, Michael Dukakis in 1988 or John Kerry in 2004 probably didn’t win white voters in states worth much more than 60 electoral votes, based on exit poll and other survey data. Biden even won white voters in many of the states where the growing diversity of the electorate is thought to be the main source of new Democratic strength, including California and Colorado. And he also won white voters in many big, diverse states across the North where Republicans used to win and where nonwhite demographic change might otherwise be considered the decisive source of Democratic strength, like Illinois, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland, which voted almost entirely Republican at the presidential level throughout the 1980s. According to the AP/Votecast data, Biden won seven states — Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Virginia, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia — while losing among white voters. In these crucial states, Democratic strength among nonwhite voters was essential to Biden's victory. But of these states, there are only three where Biden clearly prevailed by the margin of the increased racial diversity of the electorate over the last few decades: Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. He did not need to win any of these states to capture the presidency, but he would not have done so without long-term increases in both nonwhite voting power and Democratic strength among white voters. The story is quite different in the Northern battleground states. White voters still represent more than 80% of the electorate in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to the new census data. The nonwhite population in these states is predominantly Black; their share of the population has been fairly steady over the last few decades. But Biden won these states so narrowly that the relatively modest demographic shifts of the last few decades were necessary for him to prevail in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. It’s just hard to call it a Great Replacement if Trump could have won in 2020 if only he had done as well among white voters as he did in 2016. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Climate change will be disastrous even after latest world pledges, report finds

    The current pledges made by world governments to limit carbon emissions will not be sufficient to meet the goal of keeping global temperatures from rising above 1.5 degrees Celsius, a new report concludes.

  • Restrictions easing in US and Europe amid disaster in India

    Air travel in the U.S. hit its highest mark since COVID-19 took hold more than 13 months ago, while European Union officials are proposing to ease restrictions on visitors to the continent as the vaccine sends new cases and deaths tumbling in more affluent countries. In the U.S., the average number of new cases per day fell below 50,000 for the first time since October. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation giving him sweeping powers to invalidate local emergency measures put in place during the outbreak.

  • Disneyland's new Snow White ride criticized for including Prince Charming's 'non-consensual' kiss

    The inclusion of the movie's famous 'true love's kiss' final scene in the new revamped ride caused some backlash.

  • 2 Construction Aggregate Firms Crush Estimates. Infrastructure May Be Down the Road.

    Construction aggregates companies (VMC) and (MLM) both crushed first-quarter earnings estimates and gave upbeat forecasts as spending on infrastructure projects ramps up. (MLM)(MLM) had $1.04 in adjusted earnings per share, blowing past the consensus forecast for 49 cents, according to FactSet. Both stocks were trading higher Tuesday, with Vulcan up 2.7% to around $184 and Martin gaining 1.6% to $360.

  • The pro-Trump Republican trying to upstage Cheney

    As new knives are taken out for the House GOP's No. 3 leader, Rep. Jim Banks is on the rise.

  • Why ‘Married to Medicine’ star Dr. Imani Walker says the strong Black woman stereotype is harmful

    The "Married to Medicine" star laid out the negative effects of Black people taking on so many burdens.

  • Mother of 2, transgender community leader identified as victims of Dorchester double stabbing

    Authorities say the suspect stabbed his wife in front of their two children, as well as another woman they were living with.

  • Aviat (AVNW) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Aviat's (AVNW) earnings in third-quarter fiscal 2021 are likely to have benefited from the increasing market traction of its microwave transport product and software offerings.

  • Bill and Melinda Gates: A life in pictures

    Images of the couple, who set up the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000, after they announce their divorce.

  • India Covid cases soar past 20 million as devastating second wave continues

    Expert warns of ‘horrible’ weeks ahead even as Indian government suggests situation is improving

  • Buildings topple after flash flooding strikes Yemen

    Heavy rain that has been ongoing since late April has caused severe flash flooding across southwestern Yemen, causing buildings to collapse and leaving at least 13 dead across the region. More thunderstorms in the coming days can lead to additional flooding, AccuWeather forecasters say. The hardest-hit areas were across Sanaa, Ibb, Shabwa and Hodeida provinces in southwestern Yemen, officials told The Associated Press. This is also where the fatalities occurred from the weekend into early this week as daily rounds of thunderstorms struck the region. "Rounds of slow-moving thunderstorms regularly develop across southwestern Yemen this time of year," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Moisture from the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden can lead to a setup that is ripe for thunderstorms containing heavy rainfall, Nicholls explained. "Flooding in Yemen is not uncommon," Nicholls added. "There have been several significant flood events going back to 2013. Some are cyclone related, but many are due to thunderstorms like [Yemen] just experienced." As the rain falls across the rugged terrain, normally dry streams can rapidly fill with rushing water. #Yemen : At least 4 people have died in floods in historic city of Tarim - several buildings have collapsed after heavy rainstorms #تريم_حضرموت_تستغيث #تَرِيْم #ٱلْيَمَن pic.twitter.com/ibAii2PhAl— sebastian usher (@sebusher) May 3, 2021 As of May 4, initial reports indicate that about 3,730 families, or 22,380 people, have been affected by the heavy rain and flooding, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Reports say that shelters for families have been destroyed and roads across the area were blocked. The number of impacted individuals could be higher, as many areas remain inaccessible. The OCHA said that humanitarian partners are "now operationalizing the nationwide Flood Preparedness Plan and are mobilizing to step up flood response" for the country. This includes preparing to deliver food for those who have lost their rations or food supply amid the floods. Despite the lingering chances for rain into the weekend, the storms are expected to turn less potent. "There can continue to be daily thunderstorms in the area into the weekend, but rainfall looks to lighter and less widespread than the past couple of days," Nicholls added. The lighter rains will provide a chance to begin cleanup and recovery efforts across the region. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Marijuana Legalization Will Be Good News for Pot Stocks. How to Play the Sector.

    While investors chased Canada’s pot stocks, they ignored the faster-growing U.S. cannabis industry. Already profitable, multistate operators like Curaleaf, Green Thumb, and Trulieve will flourish as state and federal obstacles fall away.

  • Meghan Markle adds children’s book author to her resume

    The Duchess of Sussex wrote a book inspired by the bond between Prince Harry and Archie.

  • Kevin Spacey Set To Evade $40M Sexual Assault Suit Unless Accuser Reveals Identity

    The Crown Prosecution Service in the UK may be weighing whether to bring sexual assault charges against Kevin Spacey in half a dozen cases. However, on this side of the Atlantic, the much-accused Oscar winner looks to have side stepped some very damning allegations and perhaps $40 million in damages. A federal judge in New […]

  • Fifth-Grade Girl Admits To Skipping Zoom School... To The President

    “You can just pretend like your mic doesn’t work."

  • ‘Never again’ starts in school. Time to update Holocaust curriculum in Florida | Opinion

    Once only found on the extreme fringes of society, Holocaust denial, revisionism and anti-Semitism have seeped into our communities, houses of worship and, sadly, into our schools. When the principal of a public school in Boca Raton told a parent that, “Not everyone believes the Holocaust happened,” it made international headlines, and he was fired. It also led many parents and School Board members to ask how the Nazis’ systematic murder of 6 million Jews was being taught in our schools.

  • Look Back at Bill and Melinda Gates' Most Memorable Moments as Philanthropists and Parents, amid Divorce News

    Ahead of World Immunization Week in 2019, Melinda shared a throwback photo of the couple's three children — Rory John, Phoebe Adele and Jennifer Katharine — with a caption noting that her kids were fully vaccinated, in order to encourage others to vaccinate their own children. The Gates family shared their Christmas tradition, noting that observing it means they can "still allow ourselves to be present for the moments that matter." Melinda posted this sweet photo of three generations of women in her family as a reminder of "why continuing to work towards a more equal future is so important" to her.