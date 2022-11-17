A Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) insider increased their holdings by 7.3% last year

Looking at Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:USAP ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman Dennis Oates bought US$75k worth of shares at a price of US$9.15 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$7.80). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Dennis Oates.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own US$3.4m worth of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock, about 4.9% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Universal Stainless & Alloy Products. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has 3 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

