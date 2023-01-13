Universal Store Holdings (ASX:UNI) shareholders have endured a 12% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Universal Store Holdings Limited (ASX:UNI) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 18% in the last quarter. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 16% in one year, under-performing the market.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unfortunately Universal Store Holdings reported an EPS drop of 24% for the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 16% the share price fall. So despite the weak per-share profits, some investors are probably relieved the situation wasn't more difficult.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Universal Store Holdings' TSR for the last 1 year was -12%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Universal Store Holdings shareholders are down 12% for the year (even including dividends), even worse than the market loss of 0.4%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 18% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Universal Store Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

