Universal Store Holdings (ASX:UNI) Is Very Good At Capital Allocation

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Universal Store Holdings' (ASX:UNI) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Universal Store Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = AU$33m ÷ (AU$204m - AU$41m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Universal Store Holdings has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a very respectable return and compared to the Specialty Retail industry average of 19% it's pretty much on par.

In the above chart we have measured Universal Store Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Universal Store Holdings has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 49% over the last two years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're delighted to see that Universal Store Holdings has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And since the stock has fallen 24% over the last year, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

