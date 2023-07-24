Universal Studios: DreamWorks land coming next year

Universal Studios theme park will open a land based on DreamWorks Animation characters in 2024, Universal Orlando has announced. Visitors can expect to see interactive play spaces and attractions based on “Gabby’s Dollhouse,” “Shrek” “Trolls” and “Kung Fu Panda,” the resort said.

The new DreamWorks land will go where a set of KidZone attractions, including Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, operated until January. That area, near the E.T. Adventure ride, has been behind construction walls for months.

Universal Orlando’s website indicates that the land would include meet-and-greet areas. A new name was not revealed for the area.

“As guests step into this new land, their imaginations will run wild as they take in the vibrant colors, sights and sounds that surround them,” a news release said.

This summer, Universal Studios is opening Minion Land near the entrance of the theme park. Its centerpiece is Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, a moving-target experience, alongside Minion Cafe, stores and a character meeting set-up. Minion Blast’s technical rehearsals started last weekend, though an official opening date has not been announced.

