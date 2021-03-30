Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Comcast's Corp's Universal Studios Hollywood theme park in California will reopen to a limited number of visitors on April 16, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Most rides will be operating at that time, though some will stay closed to comply with the state's coronavirus restrictions, the statement said. Tickets will go on sale April 8 and, under state guidelines, will only be available to California residents.

Theme parks in the state, including Walt Disney Co's Disneyland, have been closed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Disneyland is scheduled to open its gates on April 30.

Guests at both parks will be required to wear masks, undergo temperature checks at entrances and follow other safety measures.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine, Editing by Franklin Paul and Alistair Bell)

