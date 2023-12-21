Universal Studios: Residents share views on Stewartby theme park plan

Universal Destinations and Experiences said it would be many months before it made a decision on any plans for a theme park in Bedfordshire

Movie giant Universal Studios has confirmed it is considering building a massive theme park on an old brickworks site in Stewartby, Bedfordshire. But what do people living in the area think about the possibility of a world-class resort appearing on their doorstep?

'It's going to bring investment and opportunities'

Andy Martin says the small village - built for the former brickworks' employees - will get put on the map if the theme park and resort goes ahead

On Tuesday, the US-based group announced it had bought 480 acres (194h/a) of land near Bedford for what could be its first UK theme park.

If built, it would join Universal Destinations and Experiences' portfolio of resorts in Orlando and Hollywood in the US, Japan and China.

The Comcast-owned company says it is "exploring" the possibility of creating the park and resort in the village of Stewartby, about 60 miles (97km) from London and 15 minutes drive from Bedford.

Village resident Andy Martin, 44, is one of those who is welcoming the news, excited about the prospects it could offer.

"It's a good move - positive for the area," he says.

"It's going to bring a lot of investment and opportunities career-wise.

"The brickworks have gone and there's not much else, so this is going to bring loads of tourism."

While Universal says it is in the "early stages of exploring its feasibility", it also noted the site was attractive because half of the UK population lived within two hours' travelling time.

As far as Mr Martin is concerned, any big money resort will put the former industrial site - once noted for its 167 towering chimneys - on the map.

"It's a big global company coming here and putting a big print on Stewartby," he says.

'I don't think Stewartby is the place for it'

Tracey Herbert says the quiet village of Stewartby would be overtaken by visitors and traffic

Universal stresses that it may take them a long while to scope out options for the development and green light any decisions.

As part of the lengthy process, it says they are looking forward to "engaging with all relevant stakeholders and the local community".

The land at Stewartby has had planning permission for 1,000 homes but they were not built.

Tracey Herbert, 52, is worried the site is not the right location for such a giant attraction and local people's concerns will not be taken into account.

"I don't think it's a good idea but money talks," she says.

"The traffic will be horrendous - there are always accidents on Junctions 12 and 13 on the M1 and the traffic coming through Stewartby, I don't think the roads are built for it.

"People have moved to Stewartby because it's quiet."

While neighbouring Hertfordshire is home to the successful Harry Potter World - perhaps cementing Bedfordshire's appeal to Universal - Ms Herbert fears the village could be overtaken by millions of annual visitors.

"I don't think Stewartby is the place for it when you see how busy Alton Towers and Chessington get," she says.

"Other local theme parks have got the infrastructure - we haven't got it here in Stewartby or the surrounding areas."

'A theme park will do well'

Paul Moss, who lives in a neighbouring village, says residents could benefit from a boost to the local infrastructure

The news of the potential development - which could be the UK's answer to Disneyland - has been welcomed by Bedford Borough Council.

Its elected mayor, Tom Wootton, said the theme park could be "transformative for the borough" should it be built.

Paul Moss, 72, who lives in a neighbouring village, echoes Mr Wootton's sentiments.

"It's a good thing, it's a good use - better than building loads more houses we've got no facilities for," he says.

"I think a theme park will do well.

"There's bound to be some disruption as they build, but we're used to that as there's so much house-building going on.

"Undoubtedly there will be some improvements to the infrastructure that the planning people will make them do... so that will help us."

