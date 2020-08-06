    Advertisement

    Universal Technical: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) _ Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents.

    The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

    The school for auto, motorcycle and marine technicians posted revenue of $54.5 million in the period.

    Universal Technical shares have climbed slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $8.28, an increase of 98% in the last 12 months.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UTI

