Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

As you might know, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$105m, some 9.6% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.25, 421% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Universal Technical Institute after the latest results.

After the latest results, the five analysts covering Universal Technical Institute are now predicting revenues of US$412.9m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a notable 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to decline 10% to US$0.53 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$409.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.43 in 2022. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a great increase in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target rose 10% to US$11.00, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Universal Technical Institute analyst has a price target of US$13.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$10.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Universal Technical Institute is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Universal Technical Institute is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 18% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 0.6% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.8% per year. Not only are Universal Technical Institute's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Universal Technical Institute following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

