Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) shareholders have earned a 13% CAGR over the last five years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 22% in that time. On the bright side the returns have been quite good over the last half decade. Its return of 84% has certainly bested the market return!

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, Universal Technical Institute became profitable. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Universal Technical Institute has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store?

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Universal Technical Institute shares lost 11% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 23%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 13%, each year, over five years. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Universal Technical Institute (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

