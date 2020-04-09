Some Universe Entertainment and Culture Group (HKG:1046) Shareholders Have Copped A 96% Share Price Wipe Out

Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. Spare a thought for those who held Universe Entertainment and Culture Group Company Limited (HKG:1046) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 96%. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 62% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 30% in the last 90 days. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 14% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Because Universe Entertainment and Culture Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over half a decade Universe Entertainment and Culture Group reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 16% for each year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. So it's not altogether surprising to see the share price down 48% per year in the same time period. This kind of price performance makes us very wary, especially when combined with falling revenue. Ironically, that behavior could create an opportunity for the contrarian investor - but only if there are good reasons to predict a brighter future.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:1046 Income Statement April 9th 2020 More

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Universe Entertainment and Culture Group's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Universe Entertainment and Culture Group hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of -85% exceeds its share price return of -96%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 18% in the twelve months, Universe Entertainment and Culture Group shareholders did even worse, losing 51%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 32% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Universe Entertainment and Culture Group (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.