The universe is expanding faster than scientists thought, a study confirms — a 'crisis in cosmology' that could require a 'new physics'

IllustrisTNG collaboration





The universe is expanding faster than scientists predicted, a finding that has created what one astrophysicist calls "the crisis in cosmology."

A new study confirmed this dilemma using new telescope technology and data from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.

Scientists can't yet explain the discrepancy between their models and new measurements. The mystery could lead to a "new physics," according to another researcher.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The universe is expanding much faster than scientists predicted, and nobody knows why.

A team of researchers have confirmed this dilemma with data gathered using a new telescope technology that relies on shape-shifting mirrors. According to their study, which was published last month in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, precise measurements of the rate at which the universe is expanding don't match the standard model that scientists have been using for decades.

"Therein lies the crisis in cosmology," Chris Fassnacht, an astrophysicist and co-author of the study, said in a press release.

Other studies published earlier this year reached similar conclusions.

"This mismatch has been growing and has now reached a point that is really impossible to dismiss as a fluke. This disparity could not plausibly occur just by chance," Adam Riess, the Nobel Prize-winning scientist behind a study that came out in April, said in a press release at the time.

He added that these findings "may be the most exciting development in cosmology in decades."

The mystery of the Hubble Constant

The universe is always getting bigger, stretching galaxies farther apart. For decades, scientists have attempted to measure how fast the universe is growing — a number called the Hubble Constant.

Researchers piece together the universe's history by studying the glow of radiation left over from the Big Bang about 13.8 billion years ago, called the cosmic microwave background (CMB).

When scientists study the CMB, they're looking both far into the distance and far into the past, since light travels at a constant speed. When we look at the sun, for example, what we see on Earth is the sun as it appeared 8 minutes ago, since it's about 8 light-minutes away. So when scientists look at objects far enough in the distance, they see them as they were at the beginning of the universe.

Based on those observations, scientists have found that after the Big Bang, the universe at first expanded very quickly. Then the expansion slowed as the gravity of dark matter ⁠— a mysterious, invisible force that makes up about 85% of all matter in the universe ⁠— pulled back.

Universe standard model cosmology More

BICEP2 COLLABORATION/CERN/NASA

But recently, they've run into a problem.

Measurements of the contemporary universe show it's expanding much faster than the standard model predicts. Riess' April study found that the universe is expanding 9% faster than predicted by calculations based on the CMB.

"This is not just two experiments disagreeing," he said at the time. "We are measuring something fundamentally different. One is a measurement of how fast the universe is expanding today, as we see it. The other is a prediction based on the physics of the early universe and on measurements of how fast it ought to be expanding. If these values don't agree, there becomes a very strong likelihood that we're missing something."

New technology confirmed the dilemma — but we're no closer to solving it

telescopes hawaii w m keck observatory More