Universe Group (LON:UNG) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Universe Group plc (LON:UNG) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Universe Group Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Universe Group had UK£796.0k of debt in December 2018, down from UK£1.03m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds UK£2.72m in cash, so it actually has UK£1.92m net cash.

AIM:UNG Historical Debt, July 30th 2019

How Strong Is Universe Group's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Universe Group had liabilities of UK£5.48m due within 12 months and liabilities of UK£938.0k due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of UK£2.72m as well as receivables valued at UK£5.18m due within 12 months. So it can boast UK£1.48m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Universe Group could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Universe Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Fortunately, Universe Group grew its EBIT by 3.9% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Universe Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Universe Group may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Looking at the most recent three years, Universe Group recorded free cash flow of 39% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Universe Group has net cash of UK£1.9m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. On top of that, it increased its EBIT by 3.9% in the last twelve months. So we don't have any problem with Universe Group's use of debt. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Universe Group's earnings per share history for free.