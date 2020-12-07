Universiti Teknologi Malaysia's culture of excellence

UTM ranked #39 in QS Asia University Rankings 2021.

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) has been ranked #39 in QS Asia University Rankings in the latest report released by Quacquarelly Symonds (QS) University Rankings 2021. This position has put UTM among the top 6% universities in Asia.

Industry Advisory Panel regular meeting with UTM team.

The success is attributed to the strong research culture in the university, which is translational research where staff as researchers, are encouraged to benefit the society through their projects.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation, Prof. Datuk Ts. Dr. Ahmad Fauzi Ismail who is the acting Vice-Chancellor said, UTM received the highest score for International Research Network where a university's degree of international openness in terms of research collaboration is measured.

According to him, the result of the QS University Rankings 2021: Asia, is the best achievement so far since UTM started to be ranked by QS in 2012.

Synergy with Top Industries

UTM has developed links with top industries through diverse initiatives to produce future-ready graduates through the setting up of Industry Advisory Panel (IAP) by faculties to strengthen the curriculum to meet the industry need.

Adjunct Professors (AP) were also appointed among industry practitioners to provide strategic input to students by sharing their expertise in lectures, and cooperating with lecturers.

Collaborations with industry partners under MoU & MoA

UTM has attracted more than 2,000 collaborators and has inked more than 300 agreements since 2019.

Well known companies have collaborated with various faculties in the form of research development activities and continuing education. A few companies have provided technical and professional assistance as well as providing scholarships for students.

UTM also collaborates with Imperial College of London to establish the UTM Centre for Low Carbon Transport known as LOCARTic. Research activities at the centre have generated more than 300 indexed publications as well as attracted more than RM 30 million in funding from various parties.

Story continues

Excellent staff

UTM can be proud of its staff who are committed and acknowledged for their expertise.

Thirty-four scientists from UTM emerged in the World Top 2% Scientists 2019 Rankings, according to a report published in October 2020 by a team of researchers from Stanford University, USA. The report is publicly available of top scientists, giving information about their citations, h-index, and co-authorship, among others. It is an acknowledgement of the university's talents to make it into the list.

About Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM)

UTM is a leading innovation-driven entrepreneurial research university in engineering, science and technology located both in Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

It is renowned for being at the forefront of engineering and technological knowledge and expertise. UTM as the biggest postgraduate research university in technology has also established a reputation for innovative education and cutting-edge research, with a vision towards the development of creative human capital and advanced technological innovation. UTM operates based on the core values of Integrity, Synergy, Excellence and Sustainability. These values guide our practices and they are embedded in the strategic thrusts that propel the University to greatness. Website : https://www.utm.my/

SOURCE Universiti Teknologi Malaysia