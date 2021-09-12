Afghanistan: Taliban announce new rules for female students

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Veiled students at the Shaheed Rabbani Education University in Kabul.
Veiled students attend a Taliban rally at the Shaheed Rabbani Education University in Kabul on Saturday.

Afghan universities will be segregated by gender, and a new Islamic dress code will be introduced, the Taliban said on Sunday.

Higher Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani indicated women would be allowed to study, but not alongside men.

He also announced a review of subjects taught.

Women and girls were banned from schools and universities under Taliban rule between 1996 and 2001.

The announcement of the higher education policy comes a day after the Taliban raised their flag over the presidential palace, signalling the beginning of their administration.

The policy marks a significant change from the accepted practice before the Taliban takeover. Universities were co-educational, with men and women studying side by side, and female students did not have to abide by a dress code.

But Mr Haqqani was unapologetic about bringing an end to mixed classes. "We have no problems in ending the mixed-education system," he said. "The people are Muslims and they will accept it."

Some have suggested that the new rules will exclude women from education because the universities do not have the resources to provide separate classes. However, Mr Haqqani insisted there are enough female teachers and that where they are not available alternatives will be found.

"It all depends on the university's capacity," he said. "We can also use male teachers to teach from behind a curtain, or use technology."

Girls and boys will also be segregated at primary and secondary schools, which was already common throughout deeply conservative Afghanistan.

Women will be required to wear hijabs, however the Mr Haqqani did not specify if this was limited to headscarves or would also require compulsory face coverings.

The newly installed minister also said that the subjects taught in universities will be reviewed. He told reporters that the Taliban wanted to "create a reasonable and Islamic curriculum that is in line with our Islamic, national and historical values and, on the other hand, be able to compete with other countries".

The announcement comes after a demonstration by women supportive of the Taliban's gender policies at Shaheed Rabbani Education University in Kabul yesterday.

Hundreds of women, most of them wearing black niqabs and carrying small Taliban flags, listened to speeches that praised the new regime and attacked those involved in large demonstrations across the country demanding the protection of women's rights.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Veiled Women Carrying Pro-Taliban Placards March in Kabul

    Video released by the Taliban shows a group of veiled women who gathered in Kabul on September 11, and marched carrying placards with pro-Taliban, pro-Islamic slogans.Tweets by Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem cited the women as saying they “support the Islamic system” and do not want “so-called rights of women who go against Islam.”The women, in veils and black gowns, were seen holding signs with slogans such as “Our rights are safe in Islam” and “Women who left Afghanistan cannot represent us.”The New York Times cited the Taliban as saying the event was “organized by female university lecturers and students.” The paper described how the women were flanked by gunmen, with reporters kept away from them and not allowed speak to them.Such scenes were in contrast to the treatment meted out to female protesters opposing the Taliban. Video from one recent march showed a member of the Taliban beating women. Other videos showed gunfire being used to disperse another march, as the Taliban said it was banning all unauthorized protest. Credit: Taliban via Storyful

  • Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities

    The world has been watching closely to see to what extent the Taliban might act differently from their first time in powe

  • The Latest: Taliban flag flies at Afghan presidential palace

    A Taliban official said that the group raised their flag over the Afghan presidential palace in a brief ceremony on Saturday — the same day the U.S. and the world marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The milestone anniversary takes place just weeks after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the return to power of the Taliban, the faction that sheltered the al-Qaida terror network founded by Osama bin Laden that carried out the attacks. The Taliban's new Prime Minister Mohammad Hasan Akhund raised the flag in a ceremony at 11 a.m. local time to mark the official start of work by the Taliban's 33-member caretaker government, said Ahmadullahh Muttaqi, multimedia chief of the group's cultural commission.

  • Nigeria's kidnap crisis: Letters replace phones

    The latest tactic to tackle kidnapping gangs is to cut off mobiles and the internet.

  • New flight carrying Americans out of Afghanistan

    A second flight carrying 158 foreign nationals, including 19 Americans, took off from Kabul on Friday. They’d been trapped in Afghanistan since the Taliban took over three weeks ago.

  • Afghanistan: UN condemns Taliban's brutal crackdown on protests

    The United Nations says the Taliban used live ammunition, batons and whips on protesters, killing four.

  • Pope: Aim to counter fundamentalist violence with schooling

    Unchecked poverty and ignorance help fundamentalist violence to take hold easily, Pope Francis said as he urged fellow religious leaders and others to counter the phenomenon by promoting schooling. Francis made the call in a message to a four-day meeting that began on Saturday evening in Bologna, Italy, with the gathering aiming to foster understanding among religions. “We must help each other to free the horizon of the sacred from the dark clouds of violence and fundamentalism," Francis said in a message which the Vatican said the pope wrote on Sept. 7.

  • The UN warns that Afghanistan will enter 'universal poverty' within a year following the Taliban's takeover

    Within a year, the poverty rate in Afghanistan will hover at a whopping 97% or 98%, a United Nations Development Program director said.

  • New tennis facility proposed for vacant Boca Raton property

    The Ocean Breeze property in Boca Raton still sits empty after numerous attempts to build a new golf course there. Now, there is a new proposal to build a tennis center.

  • On 9/11 anniversary, Afghans blame departed US forces for their woes

    After a two-decade occupation, U.S. forces abruptly pulled out of Afghanistan last month, triggering the collapse of its Western-backed government and the Taliban's dramatic return to power. "The misfortunes we are currently experiencing are because of America," said Abdul Waris, a Kabul resident, as the white flags of the Taliban emblazoned with lines from the Koran hung from nearby lampposts.

  • Arkansas manhandles No. 15 Texas, 40-21, crowd rushes field

    Texas hasn’t considered Arkansas to be a rival for a long time. Judging by the goal posts coming down Saturday night and with the Longhorns set to join the Southeastern Conference soon, that won’t last. Arkansas ran for 333 yards, held Texas to 256 yards of total offense and the Razorbacks beat their former Southwest Conference nemesis 40-21 on Saturday night.

  • Taliban confirms no women will be made ministers of Afghanistan, saying they should ‘give birth’ instead

    He claimed that women are unable to handle the work of a cabinet minister

  • Scaramucci's SALT hedge fund confab returns in person in New York City

    A marquee Wall Street conference returns this week, but much like everyone's pandemic-era plans, the event hosted by hedge fund executive and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, will be a little different this year. The SALT event, one of the premier hedge fund industry conferences, kicks off Sunday at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, rather than the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas where organizers hosted the event 10 times before.

  • Adults laughed at a teen who was talking at a Tennessee school-board meeting about his grandmother dying of COVID-19, video shows

    A woman in the background is seen laughing, smirking, and shaking her head, while another person is heard shouting, "Shut up!"

  • Texas Teachers Asked to Snitch on Colleagues Promoting ‘Radical Politics and Weird Theories’

    John Moore/GettyDALLAS—Some teachers at the Dallas Independent School District woke up to an email this week asking them to rat out any fellow employees for supposedly promoting so-called “critical race theory” and “predatory gender fluidity.” And they’re not happy about it.Two teachers who received the email on Wednesday shared their reactions with The Daily Beast. Both teachers requested to remain anonymous for fear of being reported on amid an increasingly tense environment for teachers.“I wa

  • Former 'Teacher of the Year' arrested for sexual abuse of a student

    George Cardenas has been accused of sexually abusing a student years ago.

  • Rural Idaho is not ready for a great exit from public education, as some are advocating

    With rural areas lacking other good education options, a “no” vote on the public-school budget is definitely not pro-freedom. │ Opinion

  • 'Mask it or casket:' Georgia college faculty, frustrated by lack of COVID-19 mandates, take a stand

    At least 16 colleges spanning 19 campuses in Georgia are planning week-long protests beginning Monday over the lack of mask and vaccine mandates.

  • Your Employer Can Pay $5,250 Annually Towards Your Student Loans Tax-Free Until 2025

    Although the CARES Act was signed into law in March 2020, there's a lesser-known provision regarding student loan debt. Section 2206 of the CARES Act created a temporary tax-free provision for...

  • Kansas City area school district drops COVID mask rule. School board was 1 vote short

    Masks will now be optional despite a rising number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines among students and staff.