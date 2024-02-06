Universities as far away as Madison may rent out dorm rooms for 2024 RNC

A room in The Commons, one of Marquette University's residence halls. Marquette plans to rent out most of its space for the RNC.

Wisconsin colleges and universities will play a key part of the housing puzzle this summer when the city hosts thousands of visitors for the Republican National Convention.

But details on which schools are participating and how many rooms will be rented are still being ironed out. The Milwaukee Police Department has not yet signed contracts with schools, at least in part because it is waiting on a federal security grant, city spokesperson Jeff Fleming said.

Since 2004, presidential nominating convention host cities have received $50 million in grants to cover security costs. Wisconsin’s congressional delegation last year asked for an additional $25 million because of increased costs.

The delegation revived its request for a $75 million grant in early January, but Congress still hasn't approved it. That's behind the timeline for when Milwaukee hosted the Democratic National Convention in 2020. Congress approved security grants for convention cities in late 2019.

Milwaukee will host the Republican National Convention from July 15-18.

Schools as far away as Madison are preparing to house law enforcement, journalists, convention volunteers and others associated with the RNC. Dorms are a good option to house large groups at a lower cost than hotels while still staying close to the big event.

Milwaukee's largest higher education institution, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, offered to contract with the RNC for 1,600 beds within its Sandburg Hall complex, university spokesperson Angelica Duria said. No contracts have been signed.

At Marquette University, some dorm space will be saved for student athletes and students in summer bridge programs, but all other rooms will be at capacity and rented out for the RNC, mainly to law enforcement and media outlets, said Lynn Griffth, a university spokesperson and co-chair of Marquette's convention planning committee. She declined to say how many rooms or individuals are expected to be housed on campus, citing security reasons. Net revenue will go toward student scholarships.

Milwaukee Area Technical College doesn't anticipate renting out its housing because students live there year-round, spokesperson Darryll Fortune said.

MATC's downtown campus is close to Fiserv Forum, where the convention's main events are scheduled. Because the campus will likely fall into the security zone, MATC is closing classes and student services at that location the week of the convention, he said. The school is working to relocate to its other campuses, which will remain open.

Alverno College is interested and has 168 rooms available but nothing's been booked, spokesperson Kelly Cole said.

Seven more housing sites under consideration for RNC

Farther away from the convention site, the city is planning to tap other schools for space.

The Milwaukee Police Department is still finalizing the number of needed beds, so the city hasn't negotiated contracts but seven other housing agencies received letters of intent, Fleming said.

Concordia University Wisconsin in Mequon expects to rent out roughly 1,000 beds, spokesperson Kali Thiel said.

Wisconsin Lutheran College spokesperson Richard Mannisto said campus space would be used but declined to provide more details.

Mount Mary University said nothing's been finalized but room rentals are under discussion, spokesperson Jen Janviere said.

UW-Madison may house law enforcement at one of its dorms, which has occupancy for up to 236 people. Room rates will be $60 for a single, $35 per person for a double and $31 per person for a triple room, university spokesperson Greg Bump said.

UW-Whitewater said it did not have any confirmed room reservations for the RNC.

Carroll University and Wisconsin State Fair Park were also among the seven housing agencies that received letters of intent. Spokespeople did not respond to requests for comment.

Which schools aren't planning to rent out space for RNC?

The list includes the Milwaukee School of Engineering, the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design and Carthage College in Kenosha.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Cleo Krejci contributed to this story.

