University of Alabama names new vice president for research and economic development

The University of Alabama has selected a new vice president for research and economic development.

Bryan W. Boudouris will begin work on April 1 at the Tuscaloosa campus. He comes to UA from Purdue University, where he served as associate vice president for strategic interdisciplinary research with the Office of Research, while also serving as a chemical engineering professor.

Boudouris will replace Allen Parrish, who has served as the interim vice president for research and economic development since May after the departure of Russ Mumper for a similar post at Indiana University.

UA President Stuart R. Bell said he was pleased to welcome Boudouris to the Capstone.

“His experience and depth of expertise aligns well with our strategic goals and will elevate UA’s research enterprise to new levels of success,” Bell said in a Jan. 12 news release.

The UA Office for Research and Economic Development oversees a myriad of interdisciplinary units that collaborate with faculty, staff, students and partners outside UA to support research and scholarship activity.

Boudouris said it's a "humbling honor and true privilege" to accept the UA job.

“To be able to join the team at this exciting juncture is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I could not be more thankful to the leadership of the university for their strong commitment to the research and economic development infrastructure and their vision for a state-of-the-art knowledge creation ecosystem,” he said

Boudouris earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a doctorate in chemical engineering from the University of Minnesota.

At Purdue, Boudouris helped increase the number of interdisciplinary centers that advance Purdue's research portfolio. According to the UA news release, from fiscal year 2022 to 2023, research expenditures increased by around $50 million at Purdue during Boudouris' tenure.

Boudouris also serves as director of the Army-funded Energetic Materials Basic Research Center. As director of the $15 million project housed at Purdue, he guided the research, training and workforce development efforts within the center.

He was the recipient of a National Science Foundation Career Award in 2016. He also earned the John H. Dillon Medal from the American Physical Society recognizing outstanding accomplishment and research in polymer physics.

He served as program director in the Division of Materials Research at the National Science Foundation from 2020-2022 as part of an Intergovernmental Personnel Act assignment.

