University of Alabama police officer faces felony domestic violence charge

Sirens

An officer with the University of Alabama Police Department faces a felony domestic violence charge after he was accused of forcing his way into a woman’s home and injuring two people inside.

Randy Ford Sumner, 48, of Duncanville, faces one count of first-degree domestic violence burglary, according to records filed with Tuscaloosa County District Court.

Sumner has been freed from the Tuscaloosa County Jail after posting $30,000 bail.

His attorney, Chad Barnett of the Tuscaloosa-based Barnett Law Firm, has requested the court for a preliminary hearing.

According to a deposition filed Monday in District Court, Sumner was armed with a handgun when he burst unwanted into a downtown Tuscaloosa apartment at1:38 a.m. Saturday.

He barged past the woman at the front door, the deposition said, as he searched for another man who was inside the residence. Sumner then broke through two more doors before locating the other man.

Both the man and woman, who told authorities that she had been romantically involved with Sumner for three years until about a month ago, were able to escape with minor injuries, the court records said.

Sumner informed the responding Tuscaloosa Police Department officers that he was armed and a .380-caliber pistol was removed from Sumner’s front pants pocket, the deposition said.

