University of Alabama researchers use powerful drones to conserve coastal ecosystems

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students from the University of Alabama Laboratory for Autonomy, GNC, and Estimation Research (LAGER) program are taking to the skies to survey our local beaches in a unique way.

Researchers use large, powerful drones to collect valuable research data that can be used to protect our coastal ecosystems.

Dog with a box stuck on his head for months is free at last

One of the University of Alabama LAGER program drones in-flight.

Their flight is in Orange Beach, Alabama. By using an air-borne radar system, they can gather soil moisture data.

University of Alabama Ph.D. Candidate Omid Reyhani said that this is important to “understanding the coastal ecosystem and also it helps to monitor the variation of the vegetation in the beaches, assess the health of the beaches, and also it helps to provide support for the conservation efforts.”

University of Alabama Research Assistant Zachary Herring is thrilled to be a part of this kind of project.

‘It’s a need’: Construction to start on new Spanish Fort fire station

“Here I am flying drones at the beach,” Herring said. “I couldn’t ask for anything better. It’s one of the best opportunities I’ve received yet.”

University of Alabama LAGER researchers flying their drones at Orange Beach, Alabama

These students don’t just fly the drones. They built them, too, completely from scratch.

These drones have a hybrid system, so they’re not fully electric. It uses a 15cc gas motor, so the batteries on board act as capacitors. This allows for a longer flight time to collect more data and get what is needed quicker to disturb less of the environment.

Shooting suspect surrenders to Mobile police: MPD

Plenty of computer coding work is also completed before takeoff, so the flights are efficient, and information is gathered seamlessly each time aloft.

Two drones from the University of Alabama LAGER program resting before flight.

“We did all the hard work at the beginning, so when we’re out on deployment, it’s a lot easier to do stuff in terms of we need to get data quick,” Herring said. “We know we have certain small windows of flight time, so we don’t really need to do any of the coding.”

By taking a timelapse of the data collected with the drone-based radar system, researchers can determine the evaporation rate of the water in the sand. That evaporation rate is vital science to understand the coast, and it’s helpful for local farmers, too.

University of South Alabama nominated for football Uniform of the Year award

Sailing over the sand is just one stop for this drone crew. In 2023, it was snowing and somewhere a lot more chilly. The first time they deployed out to Grand Junction, Colorado, which has the Mesa, which is the largest flattop mountain in the world.

After that, Zach Herring was happy to return to the beach a place he visited often while growing up.

“It’s nice to come back and actually do some research and do something that’s beneficial for the environment and to help the people of Orange Beach,” Herring said.

University of Alabama researchers are growing the gulf coast by helping to protect and conserve our coastal ecosystems.



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.