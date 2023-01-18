University Of Alabama Shooting Victim Jamea Jonae Harris Had A Heart Of Gold, Family Says

Jamea Jonae Harris, a 23-year-old Birmingham mother to a 5-year-old boy, was fatally shot early Sunday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was detained, facing a capital murder charge for pulling the trigger. Miles allegedly opened fire on a car she was riding near “The Strip,” — a neighborhood close to campus.

Her devastated mother, DeCarla Cotton, said Harris was a beautiful soul who everyone loved.

Taking a moment to acknowledge Jamea Harris, the 23-year-old whose life was taken in the shooting involving Darius Miles. Seeing a lot of "smh ruined his future" & barely any mention of her… which feels very void & apathetic to this beautiful spirit and the family who lost her pic.twitter.com/4rza9xlfgJ — only here to avoid eye contact in public (@Diamondalxs) January 16, 2023

After reviewing surveillance footage and speaking with numerous witnesses, the police identified Miles and Michael Lynn Davis, 20, as potential shooters.

New information is becoming available. Recent reports on Tuesday said Miles did not shoot the unarmed victim but admitted to giving a gun to Davis, who is suspected of shooting Harris multiple times and killing her with one of those shots, according to ESPN. Witness statements have since named Michael as the shooter.

“Darius Miles admitted to providing Michael Davis with the handgun immediately prior to the shooting,” the deposition reports.

The athlete’s lawyers have said that Miles’s family is still devastated by the loss of an innocent woman and that he stands accused of intentionally causing her death by aiding and providing the firearm. Miles has vowed his innocence and said he is eagerly awaiting his day in court.

It has been incredibly challenging for DeCarla Cotton to cope with the senseless murder of her daughter.

“She was a beautiful young woman who loved her family and most of all her 5-year-old son Kaine,’’ Cotton told AL.com. “She was just trying to enjoy her weekend with her cousin that attends the University of Alabama and her boyfriend.”

Harris’s mother wrote on Facebook that her daughter was killed for simply ignoring the gunman.

“Took my baby life because she wouldn’t talk to him!!!!,” Cotton said.

Apart from the fact that Harris resided in Birmingham, not much is known about her. Montgomery, Alabama, is listed as her hometown on her Facebook profile.

Jamea's mom: “I will tell you that she was loved by all! She was a beautiful young woman who loved her family and most of all her five-year-old son Kaine! She was just trying to enjoy her weekend with her cousin that attends UA and boyfriend." – Fred Davenport pic.twitter.com/n8zMwgzPse — only here to avoid eye contact in public (@Diamondalxs) January 16, 2023

Her first cousin Kennedi Henderson had several words to share about Harris.

“She was a humble soul, and she was always a happy soul,” Henderson said. “We literally grew up together. She kept the cousins together and pushed us to be the best us. She was the best little cousin I can ask for, honestly.”