Pitcairn PoliceThe harrowing final moments of an Uber driver and mother of four who was found murdered in the Pittsburgh area last weekend were captured on a dashcam video that helped police arrest her alleged killer this week. Calvin Crew, 22, was taken into custody and charged with homicide after the footage was discovered on Thursday, according to court documents and local media reports. Allegheny County police say Crew was seen in the footage terrorizing 38-year-old Christine Spicuzza and ho