University at Albany project to target extreme heat in NYC
The university is partnering with the National Weather Service in New York City to develop a tool for extreme heat stakeholders.
The university is partnering with the National Weather Service in New York City to develop a tool for extreme heat stakeholders.
Officials said the woman bought “bulk produce” weekly, including 10 cases of apples and 50 pounds of carrots.
Interesting things can happen when it rains.
The new volcano is the result of unusual activity deep within Earth.
CASABLANCA, Chile (Reuters) -Down a dusty farm track in Chilean wine country, behind a wooden gate wrapped in chains, forestry experts are nursing a plantation of saplings whose bark holds the promise of potent vaccines. Quillay trees, technically known as Quillaja saponaria, are rare evergreens native to Chile that have long been used by the indigenous Mapuche people to make soap and medicine. In recent years, they have also been used to make a highly successful vaccine against shingles and the world’s first malaria vaccine, as well as foaming agents for products in the food, beverage and mining industries.
Like many places in the American West dependent on agriculture, Stratford is now a shell of its once vibrant heyday. Ever-rising temperatures and years of drought are making it wither.
The machine Ted Bowman helped design can make water out of the air, and in parched California, some homeowners are already buying the pricey devices. The air-to-water systems work like air conditioners by using coils to chill air, then collect water drops in a basin. “Our motto is, water from air isn’t magic, it’s science, and that’s really what we’re doing with these machines," said Ted Bowman, design engineer at Washington state-based Tsunami Products.
Florida has won — at least for now — a battle against an invasive snail that can grow to be eight inches long, eat 500 kinds of plants and the stucco off your house, The slimy invaders also carry a parasite that can cause meningitis in humans and pets, and is a deal breaker in global agricultural trade. The price tag for getting rid of the dangerous mollusks in the state over the past decade: $24 million.
The head of a South African animal welfare group says she's "never been this angry," after discovering "one of the worst cases of animal abuse."
The facility announced the 3-month-old giraffe, Marekani, was euthanized after suffering from an injury that was "nearly impossible to repair," according to the Texas zoo's vets
Keep feathered friends flocking to your yard with these tips.
Northwestern Italy has been hit by record rainfall from a complex of thunderstorms, triggering flooding and mudslides, per AP.By the numbers: 29.2 inches of rain fell in 12 hours on Monday in Rossiglione, Genoa province, just south of Milan. That's a new, all-time European record, meteorologists noted Tuesday.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIt represents over half the typical amount of rainfall that region gets in one year (slig
Chicagoans were shocked last week to see a rust-colored substance from an Indiana water treatment plant ooze into Lake Michigan.But more dangerous and less publicized is the contamination that pours into Illinois waterways when farm chemicals—sometimes called nutrients— are washed off the land by heavy rains. Why it matters: Water polluted with these chemicals [including nitrogen and phosphorus] can cause "blue baby syndrome," a condition that starves infants of oxygen. High levels have also bee
Even bears want in on pumpkin spice season!
Less than a week after one appeared across the East Coast, people in Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico saw a bright blue fireball early Sunday morning.
Producing hydrogen without emissions is quite expensive right now, but it will inevitably be the cheapest source of renewable energy for many applications that electric batteries can't solve
U.S. officials on Tuesday approved a long-lasting fire retardant that could significantly aid in fighting increasingly destructive wildfires by stopping them before they ever start. The U.S. Forest Service approved Perimeter Solutions’ fire retardant that is intended to be used as a preventative measure and can last for months. It’s similar to the company’s red-dyed retardant dropped from aircraft while fighting active wildfires, but it’s clear and sprayed by ground-based workers and equipment.
Be careful what you ask of the National Weather Service in Miami.
The bear’s cubs were later euthanized, officials said.
Canada will feature a little bit of everything during the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend -- from mild and cold temperatures to sun, showers and maybe even some snow.
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Reuters) -A section of the oil pipeline that burst off the Southern California coast was displaced 105 feet (32 meters) across the ocean floor, officials said on Tuesday, fueling speculation that a ship's anchor may have caused the environmental disaster. The revelation came as the U.S. Coast Guard and drilling company Amplify Energy Corp came under further scrutiny about the time it took to respond to the spill, amid reports that mariners first reported seeing oil in the water on Friday night, when official notification did not come until Saturday around midday.