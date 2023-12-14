University of Arizona overspent. Here's the plan to stop it from happening again

The Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) is responsible for governing our three state universities.

When controversies arise and when things go wrong, we owe it to the citizens we represent to be transparent and to assume responsibility. And to fix them.

That is the task in front of us relative to the financial challenges facing the University of Arizona.

UA overspent. Individual departments — from athletics to academics to administration — exceeded budgets.

Further, the decentralized nature of university budgeting hid the growing shortfall. The pandemic and inflationary cost increases were additional factors but do not change the overall picture of fiscal mismanagement.

This must never happen again.

Shrinking reserves reveal larger problems

The Arizona Board of Regents are working with the UA team to determine the full extent of the university’s financial issues.

Assisting in this effort is ABOR Executive Director John Arnold, who has more than two decades of experience in state finance and helped chart Arizona State government’s fiscal recovery following the Great Recession.

Arnold has been named interim chief financial officer at UA.

What has already become clear is UA’s declining cash reserves are symptomatic of two overarching problems:

An ongoing budget deficit and a university financial tracking and reporting structure that did not sound the alarm sooner.

ABOR’s own tools of oversight also proved insufficient to identify the problem earlier.

Cuts must protect UA students, mission

At the instruction of ABOR, the university has presented a near-and long-term financial recovery plan that as a first principle minimizes the impact to students and the university’s academic mission.

So. first, what the plan will not do:

UA will not cut financial aid to Arizona-resident students, nor alter agreed-upon financial aid and tuition pricing for any existing student.

UA will not amend existing retirement or benefit commitments to university employees.

UA will avoid campus furloughs.

Specifically, UA will immediately institute a hiring freeze across all departments that continues through at least June 30, 2024.

UA will tighten spending, add accountability

The university also will:

defer non-essential capital projects;

institute new controls over any large expenditures;

freeze international travel by senior administrators;

pause certain strategic initiatives; and

prohibit any expenditure of cash reserves without prior approval.

Going forward, the university will reduce or eliminate non-critical spending in the fiscal 2025 budget, purge or consolidate redundant operations, and much more.

UA will also move to a centralized budget process that includes monthly review of department finances and immediate accountability for overspending.

No more surprises.

Added controls for all 3 public univerisities

ABOR has instructed President Robert Robbins to engage an independent expert to assist UA in transitioning to a new budget model and implementing necessary spending cuts and other measures.

To ensure that this never happens again, we are instituting added controls across the entire enterprise. Going forward, each university must:

Centralize management of IT, financial planning and budgeting;

Implement restrictions to prevent overspending at the college, unit or program level;

Reduce university financial aid to non-resident students;

Secure ABOR approval to expend cash reserves below established thresholds; and

Provide added financial reporting to ABOR, including: monthly operating cash balances; fiscal trends and anomalies; an additional, mid-year financial update to the Board; and more.

Annually, the CFOs for each of Arizona’s public universities will be required to meet with ABOR staff to share innovations in how they budget, manage institutional resources, develop financial projections, analyze deviations and manage capital financing.

The objective of each of these measures is to strengthen financial oversight and create a more robust budgetary early-warning system.

Tough work, but Robbins is up to the task

Founded in 1885, UA is our state’s flagship university — nearly three decades older than the State of Arizona itself.

As regents, we have a constitutional duty to manage each of these public institutions and a civic responsibility to ensure they pass to the next generation in better condition than we received them.

This is our mission, and it is one we take seriously.

The financial controls and new tools the board is instituting will help university leaders manage this increasing complexity, keep a lid on spending and pinpoint discrepancies early.

The coming months will not be easy. But President Robbins has an opportunity to refocus the University of Arizona, realign its character and mission with our state’s needs, and ensure this institution emerges more resilient.

I have no doubt that it will.

Fred DuVal is chairman of the Arizona Board of Regents, a former gubernatorial candidate and former senior White House staff member. He is a regular contributor to the Arizona Republic. On Twitter: @FredDuVal

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Univeristy of Arizona overspent. How we stop it from happening again