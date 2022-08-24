University of Arizona police detain man suspected of being armed on campus

University of Arizona Campus, Tucson.

A man suspected of being armed on the University of Arizona campus was detained by police on Wednesday.

The man had a gun in his waistband and was seen running from the communication building, according to the University of Arizona police's Twitter account. Officers detained a person matching his description in the student union.

The area was cleared and the man is in custody, according to police.

Reach breaking news reporter Angela Cordoba Perez at Angela.CordobaPerez@Gannett.com or on Twitter @AngelaCordobaP.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: University of Arizona police detain suspected armed man on campus