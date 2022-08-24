University of Arizona police detain man suspected of being armed on campus
A man suspected of being armed on the University of Arizona campus was detained by police on Wednesday.
The man had a gun in his waistband and was seen running from the communication building, according to the University of Arizona police's Twitter account. Officers detained a person matching his description in the student union.
The area was cleared and the man is in custody, according to police.
This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: University of Arizona police detain suspected armed man on campus