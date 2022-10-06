University of Arizona Professor Dies After Being Shot on Campus

A professor was shot and killed in a building on the campus of the University of Arizona on Oct. 5 and a suspect is in custody, police said.

The victim was Dr. Thomas Meixner, a professor and the head of the university's Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, the University of Arizona's president Robert C. Robbins said in a statement.

"This incident is a deep shock to our community, and it is a tragedy," Robbins said in the statement. "I have no words that can undo it, but I grieve with you for the loss, and I am pained especially for Tom’s family members, colleagues and students."

The suspect was identified as Murad Dervish, 46, by University Police Chief Paula Balafas at a news conference on Oct. 5.

A person in the John W. Harshbarger building called police shortly before 2 p.m. local time to report that a former student was in the building who was not allowed to be on the premises, Balafas said. The employee wanted the man escorted outside the building, but the shooting occurred before police arrived, Balafas said.

The suspected shooter fled the building and was later taken into custody at 5:10 p.m. by the Arizona Department of Public Safety at a traffic stop about 120 miles away near Gila Bend, Balafas said.

A motive was not clear and Balafas said she did not know of the relationship between Dervish and Meixner. The weapon used was a handgun, according to Balafas.

Robbins noted in his statement that on-demand counseling services are available to the university's students as well as employees and family.

"Arizona is praying for the family and friends of the professor and those affected by today’s tragedy in Tucson," Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted.

The shooting occurred on the same day as another homicide on a college campus. A Purdue University student was killed and his roommate has been charged with murder after the student's death in a residence hall on campus.

