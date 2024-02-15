University of Bristol liable for student’s suicide, judge confirms

Natasha Abrahart was concerned about a presentation she had to make before her death - Abrahart Family/SWNS.com

The parents of a student with chronic anxiety who took her own life ahead of a key oral presentation have said the University of Bristol “failed our daughter, broke the law, and contributed to her death”.

Natasha Abrahart, 20, a physics student, was found dead in her flat in April 2018, on the day she was due to take part in a group presentation in front of more than 40 students in a 329-seat lecture theatre.

During a five-day trial in 2022, Bristol county court was told that Ms Abrahart had made a previous suicide attempt in the winter term, and university staff were aware she was struggling.

Before the presentation, known as a laboratory conference, Ms Abrahart had struggled to complete one-on-one interview-based assessments, with the court told she had scored only eight out of a possible 20 marks in one assessment.

A judge ruled the university had breached its duties under the Equality Act by failing to make “reasonable adjustments” for Ms Abrahart in light of her debilitating anxiety, which is considered a disability.

Equality Act

In December last year, the university brought an appeal in the High Court, but in a ruling on Wednesday, Mr Justice Linden dismissed the appeal.

Robert Abrahart, her father, a retired university lecturer, in a statement following the High Court hearing, said: “It has been a long and painful journey to reach this point, and the University of Bristol has fought us every step of the way.

“The result is that we now have a judgment from the High Court confirming what we always knew to be true.

“The University of Bristol failed our daughter, broke the law, and contributed to her death.

“Their arguments that they did not know enough about Natasha’s problems, or that they hadn’t received the right paperwork, or that fairness to other students meant they couldn’t make the adjustments she needed, have now all failed for a second time.

“It is now for the University of Bristol, and higher education institutions across the country, to get their houses in order.”

Robert and Margaret Abrahart outside Bristol county court after the verdict - SWNS

In May 2022, Judge Alex Ralton ruled the university had breached its duties under the Equality Act by failing to make “reasonable adjustments” for Ms Abrahart.

Judge Ralton also found the university had engaged in indirect disability discrimination against Ms Abrahart, and treated her unfavourably because of the consequences of her disability.

However, the judge dismissed a claim that the university had been negligent.

Reasonable care

Margaret Abrahart, a retired psychological wellbeing practitioner, said: “We have been able to get some measure of justice for Natasha because she was disabled and therefore covered by the Equality Act.

“But what about students who aren’t disabled? They need a statutory duty of care.

“128,000 people signed a petition calling for a statutory duty requiring universities to act with reasonable care and skill to avoid harming students, but the Government kicked the issue into the long grass.

“Do Keir Starmer, Rishi Sunak, and the other party leaders really think universities should be allowed to cause harm to their students by acting without reasonable care and skill? If they don’t, then they should prove it.

Natasha's parents say the university failed their daughter 'broke the law and contributed to her death'

“Put a statutory duty of care for universities in your manifestos, or explain to the voters why you think that some students should be protected while others are not.”

Both parents have campaigned for universities to have a duty of care over their students.

The university was ordered to pay Ms Abrahart’s parents £50,000 in damages and invited to agree a sum for her funeral expenses.

In December last year, the university brought an appeal in the High Court, arguing that the judge was wrong to find that it knew, or should have known, enough about Ms Abrahart’s condition to adjust the assessments.

Lawyers for the university also said the institution had acted reasonably “given the importance of maintaining academic standards, and fairness to other students”.

However, Ms Abrahart’s father, Robert Abrahart, opposed the appeal, with his lawyers telling the court the judge was right in his decision and that oral assessments could have been replaced with written versions or the student could have been provided with questions in advance.

Appeal dismissed

In a ruling on Wednesday, Mr Justice Linden dismissed the university’s appeal.

He said: “There will no doubt be many cases where it is reasonable to verify what the disabled person says and/or to require expert evidence or recommendations so as to make well-informed decisions.

“But what a disabled person says and/or does is evidence. There may be circumstances, such as urgency and/or the severity of their condition, in which a court will be prepared to conclude that it is sufficient evidence for an educational institution to be required to take action.”

Following the ruling, Professor Evelyn Welch, vice chancellor and president of the University of Bristol, said: “Natasha’s death is a tragedy – I am deeply sorry for the Abrahart family’s loss.

“In appealing, we were seeking clarity for the higher education sector around the application of the Equality Act when staff do not know a student has a disability, or when it has yet to be diagnosed.

“We will work with colleagues across the sector as we consider the judgment.”

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), which intervened in the case, welcomed the ruling.

The organisation’s chairman Baroness Kishwer Falkner said: “This case will help ensure universities benefit from clearer guidance on their duties under the Equality Act, when they arise, and where the competence standard exception can be applied.

“We also hope that current and prospective disabled students will feel empowered by this judgment, which provides them with clarity on what they should expect from their university.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.