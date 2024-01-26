University of California keeps hiring restrictions in place for undocumented students

University of California leaders have scrapped a plan to hire undocumented students without legal work permits, disappointing thousands of young people across the system’s 10 campuses.

The UC Board of Regents ruling came after a closed-door meeting Thursday, which followed months of pressure from students who struggle to secure paid, on-campus jobs, internships and research opportunities.

The governing board ultimately decided that the potential risks outweighed a groundbreaking move to challenge a 1986 federal law.

Students in the audience protested the decision with tears and screams calling the regents “cowards.” Some of them had been on a hunger strike since Tuesday to put pressure on the UC.

“I am starving,” yelled one student. ”I’ve been starving for so long because of you. I want you to look me in the eyes and tell me you’re not cowards.”

Before a 9-6 vote to delay consideration for a year, UC President Michael Drake said allowing students these jobs is the “right thing to do,” but that he could not recommend it.

Drake cited potential consequences to students, staff and the institution. Students could be exposed to prosecution and deportation and the university could have fines, penalties or lost federal contracts.

“We concluded that the proposed legal pathway is not viable at this time, and in fact carries significant risks for the institution and for those we serve,” Drake said. “For that reason, it is inadvisable for the university to initiate implementation right now.”

The decision leaves approximately 4,000 UC students unable to find paid employment opportunities, unless in limited circumstances.

Many of them can not legally work because the federal government halted the acceptance of new applications for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which provided work permits and protection from deportation to eligible youths who were brought to the United States as children. The policy now applies to individuals who arrived in the U.S. by June 15, 2007.

“I can’t think of a moment where I’ve been more disappointed sitting around this table,” said UC Regent John Pérez, who voted against delaying the plan.

He argued the board should be “bold” and take “individual and institutional risks” because a legal argument exists to move forward with a proposal. Pérez referenced the legal analysis developed last year by UCLA scholars that says there is no federal law prohibiting the UC from hiring undocumented students.

“This is foreclosing life altering opportunities for them,” Pérez said.

Earlier Thursday, the California Latino Caucus, made up of 38 state lawmakers, released a statement urging UC regents to implement a plan to remove hiring restrictions for undocumented students.

Sen. Caroline Menjivar, D-Burbank, called the regent’s decision “upsetting.”

“I 100% stand with the students, their strike I’m as frustrated as they are,” said Menjivar, a member of the Latino Caucus. “There is no plan for them.”