The University of California Strike Could Reshape Higher Education

As a strike of 48,000 academic workers at the University of California—the largest labor action of the year—stretches into a third week, other universities are watching closely. The outcome in California, experts say, could shape a new model for higher education across the country.

Recommended Stories

  • Some University of California striking workers reach deal

    Postdoctoral scholars and academic researchers on Tuesday reached a tentative labor agreement with the University of California but will remain on strike in solidarity with thousands of graduate student workers at all 10 of the university system's campuses. The union representing the scholars and researchers hailed the deal as a major victory and said it would provide “substantial wage increases that address cost of living.” In addition to pay hikes of up to 29%, the agreement would provide increased family leave, childcare subsidies and lengthened appointments to ensure job security, according to a statement from United Auto Workers Local 5810.

  • Missing Boy, 9, Found Dead After He Fell in Fla. Lake and Was Hit by Boat: 'Unimaginable Nightmare'

    The boy was with his father and brothers on Lake Annie when he fell and was hit by the pontoon boat's propeller on Saturday, officials said

  • The NFL can wait: Why Olu Fashanu will return to Penn State in 2023

    Penn State's star offensive tackle will forgo being a first-round NFL Draft pick to return to the Nittany Lions next season.

  • Deep Fake Zuckerberg Thanks Democrats for Their Service and Inaction on Antitrust

    The Monopoly Man, AKA Rich Uncle Pennybags, has been a staple at big tech hearings on Capitol Hill. As much as these hearings often lead to no tangible action on actually addressing the tech industry’s missteps, at their worst those hearings allow CEOs like Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg to appear like the smartest man in the room, making any real effort to rein in these tech monoliths that much harder.

  • Penn State moves up to No. 8 in penultimate College Football Playoff rankings

    The Nittany Lions are the third highest Big Ten team.

  • Latest on Giants target Odell Beckham Jr.: Jerry Jones 'not at all' concerned about WR visiting other teams

    Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and Giants target. Here's the latest...

  • The Internet Is Divided On If It's Okay To Have A Family "Popcorn Vomit Bowl," And I Need To Know Where You Stand

    Some things are better left in the drafts...View Entire Post ›

  • Ukraine security service searches monastery, warns of 'subversive activities'

    Ukraine's SBU security service conducted a fresh search of a monastery in the west of the country on Wednesday in what it said was an operation to counter suspected "subversive activities by Russian special services." The search, in the Mukachevo diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Transcarpathia, was the latest in a series of raids conducted in the past week as Russia's war in Ukraine entered its tenth month. The historically Russian-backed wing of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church announced a formal severing of ties with Moscow in May, but is still mistrusted by many Ukrainians and frequently accused of secret co-operation with Russia.

  • Costco vs. Sam's Club vs. Walmart: Which Costs Less This December?

    Image source: Getty Images We often compare prices when buying big-ticket items like electronics or domestic appliances, but it isn't as easy to do when it comes to grocery shopping. For starters, products come in different sized packages, so you need to calculate the per-item cost.

  • Helena Bonham Carter Says Johnny Depp “Completely Vindicated” In Defamation Trial, And J.K. Rowling “Hounded” For Transgender Stance

    Helena Bonham Carter defended her Alice in Wonderland and Dark Shadows co-star Johnny Depp in an interview with London’s Sunday Times Magazine, saying the actor was “completely vindicated” in his defamation trial against his ex Amber Heard last spring. In the interview, during which Bonham Carter expressed support for Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, said […]

  • Coronavirus tally: China will need at least a year to build a new virus strategy and end zero-COVID

    A renewed push by China to vaccinate its elderly has sparked hopes for an end to its strict zero-COVID policy, but the world's second-biggest economy is facing challenges and at least a year of hard work before the policy can end,

  • How are soccer fans coping at almost beer-free World Cup?

    STORY: (Soccer fan) “For me it's tradition - having a beer, watching a game, enjoying the game with friends.”How are soccer fans coping at the almost alcohol-free World Cup in Qatar?(Soccer fan) "For the moment we’re just enjoying the tournament without beer.”Two days before the first match kicked off, FIFA reversed the decision to sell alcohol at stadiumsWhile beer is still available at designated World Cup fan zones and in some hotelsthe hassle and the cost of finding alcohol are simply too much for some fans(Soccer fan) "It's different, it's different. Certainly, a small beer would be good, especially because we (Belgium) are the biggest beer producer in the world. And we have the best beer. So, to not have beer here is a shame."(Soccer fan) "It's a bit, ah, normally you come here, you enter, you drink a beer and you go to the match. Now it will be cola or something like that. It's a pity, but it's like this."Others seem to understand that, for this tournament, old habits have to be put on hold(Soccer fan) “There’s beer in the fan zone but it wasn’t the aim of the trip and I can do without alcohol for a week.”(Soccer fan) "I don't mind a non-alcoholic beer. Prices are up, but it's a party. As you can see, we're all together. There's not a lot of shouting or anything. I think it's for the better. It's the future, maybe!"(Soccer fan) “Hey – we’re here, the weather's beautiful, it's a great atmosphere. We're going to enjoy the game, so we're going to make the best of it."

  • Helena Bonham Carter Defends J.K. Rowling’s Transphobia & Johnny Depp

    Bonham Carter said Rowling "has been hounded."

  • China’s zero-COVID strategy an 'unmitigated disaster,' expert says

    Yale University Senior Fellow Stephen Roach joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss China’s zero COVID policy, how the current wave of lockdowns is impacting Chinese GDP, unfolding protests, and the outlook for Chinese growth.

  • Chaos over grades, finals and ongoing classes erupts as UC strike continues

    As 48,000 University of California academic workers push their historic strike into a third week just days before finals, tensions and anxiety are rising. "People are losing their minds," a UC Santa Barbara professor says.

  • DOJ seeks 6.5 years in prison for Jan. 6 rioter who described himself as 'Hitler on steroids' and posted a meme with the caption: 'I rushed the Capitol. Hi Feds'

    Prosecutors say William Rogan Reid spent months bragging about his role in the Capitol attack online and goading federal authorities.

  • Ranking Xander Bogaerts' landing spots in free agency, with a clear frontrunner

    The Red Sox say Xander Bogaerts is their top priority, but the shortstop has plenty of interested suitors in free agency. John Tomase ranks the five most legitimate contenders for Bogaerts' services this winter.

  • Israeli ambassador to India apologises after filmmaker's remarks spark uproar

    An Israeli filmmaker's criticism of a film depicting the exodus of India's majority Hindu population from the disputed region of Kashmir has sparked an uproar in India and prompted an apology from the Israeli ambassador. Nadav Lapid, an Israeli filmmaker who headed the jury at a government-organised film festival in the Indian state of Goa, said during Monday's closing ceremony that "The Kashmir Files" was a "propaganda movie" that had no place at a film festival, drawing a wave of criticism and outrage on social media.

  • University Of Idaho Plans ‘Heightened’ Security Measures As Students Return To Finish Out The Semester

    As University of Idaho students return to campus to finish the semester, university officials say they have “heightened” security measures in response to the still unsolved homicides of four college students. On Monday, the university posted an Instagram story referencing their efforts to increase security. “Increased security will be onsite for the remainder of the semester,” the post said, according to Fox News. The statement mirrored a similar video message, posted last week on Instagram, fro

  • Gold futures climb ahead of remarks from Powell

    Gold futures traded higher for a second straight day on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar softened ahead of comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.