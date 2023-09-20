University of Central Florida to shut down three of its campuses

The University of Central Florida has decided to shut down three of its campuses.

Florida’s Board of Governors met Wednesday to consider UCF’s request.

UCF officials said the South Orlando, Leesburg, and Palm Bay campuses are no longer in use.

The board of trustees and university president Alexander Cartwright have already approved shutting the campuses down.

The board voted Wednesday to move forward with the closures.

UCF plans to provide online alternatives for students who take in-person classes if they cannot make it to another campus.

UCF already signed a 50-year lease with Orange County for the 20 acres that the South Orlando campus occupies.

Officials said that the location will eventually be converted into a city park.

