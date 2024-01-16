University Challenge gives Amol Rajan a smaller chair because he ‘looks like a movie villain’

Amol Rajan took over from Jeremy Paxman last year on the BBC's University Challenge - BBC

When Amol Rajan took over as host of University Challenge, he expected viewers to focus on his presenting style.

But instead, the main talking point in the first episode was how tiny Rajan looked in his leather chair, with viewers suggesting that he could benefit from a child’s booster seat.

Producers have now decided to give him a smaller chair for the next series of the BBC show.

“There was a lot of commentary about the size of the chair. Everyone said I looked like the bad guy in Inspector Gadget, that I was going to turn around and I’d be stroking a cat.

“The next series will have me sitting in a marginally smaller chair,” Rajan told Radio Times.

Some viewers also suggested, when Rajan was announced as host, that he was the wrong person to take over from Jeremy Paxman, who left the show in 2023 after 29 years.

Rajan said: “Some people are going on a journey, having to accept that someone who looks and sounds like me has intellectual authority.

“I have enough self-confidence to know that in the end they’ll realise that I’m not stupid. Do I feel a duty to other non-white people, other people who went to state schools? The biggest thing I can do for them is to be myself with authority.

“I feel a pressure to be exceptionally competent.”

Viewers joked that they expected Rajan to 'turn around and be stroking a cat' - BBC

However, Rajan disagreed when asked if he was happy to see the back of white, male, middle-class quizmasters.

He said: “I’m a big fan of pale, male and stale people, figures of white middle-class authority or intellectual heft. I don’t assume those people are guilty until proven innocent. Quite the opposite; I revere them.”

Rajan said he revered his predecessors, Bamber Gascoigne and Paxman, but was most starstruck to meet Roger Tilling, the University Challenge announcer.

He was also full of praise for the show’s contestants, who have “grown up in an era of immense economic stagnation or pain, yet they’re full of charm and joy”.

University Challenge has been accused of elitism for allowing Oxford and Cambridge to field teams from individual colleges, but Rajan insisted there was no Oxbridge bias.

He also rejected a suggestion that the questions should be changed to encourage students from less privileged backgrounds. Rajan’s own father grew up in poverty but “revered English literature and Romantic poetry and was a genius at maths”.

Rajan himself was state-educated and read English at Cambridge. He said: “I wouldn’t want to patronise people from poor backgrounds by either making the questions easier or changing the balance of them in a way that we thought might make it more relevant to them.

“University Challenge is a really hard quiz which needs to stay really hard.”

Earlier this month, a clip from the show went viral. Rajan asked the students a music question that required them to recognise the difference between two dance genres; jungle and drum’n’bass.

His response – “I can’t accept drum’n’bass. We need jungle, I’m afraid” – has inspired dozens of jungle-style remixes and Rajan has even received invitations to play at festivals.







The show attracted controversy in November last year when it was falsely claimed that a team from Oxford was being anti-Semitic by displaying an octopus mascot.

Some viewers claimed the toy referred to an international symbol of anti-Semitism because it looked similar to Nazi propaganda.

Rajan said he could deal with criticism aimed at himself but “spreading falsehoods about completely wonderful, inspirational, charming young people is not on”.

