University of Chicago police officer who wounded man in shooting Tuesday was also involved in 2018 shooting of student near campus

A University of Chicago police officer who shot and wounded a man in Hyde Park Tuesday was also involved in a shooting near campus in 2018 in which a student was wounded.

The officer involved in the two shootings was identified as Nicolas Twardak in a statement from the university Thursday. Twardak has been with the school’s police force since 2016.

The state’s attorney’s office has approved charges against Rhysheen Wilson, 28, in connection with Tuesday’s shooting, according to the school’s statement. Wilson was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated discharge of a firearm to a person and aggravated unauthorized use of a weapon.

The 2018 shooting involving Twardak was also revealed in the university’s statement Thursday, which said the officer was “involved in one previous shooting in April 2018.” Both Chicago police’s and the university’s investigations into that incident found the officer’s actions were “consistent with applicable law,” according to the statement.

In the shooting this week, Twardak was on patrol about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday when he saw a man with a handgun walking south on Woodlawn Avenue near 53rd Street, according to Eric Heath, associate vice president for safety and security at the school. Twardak stopped his patrol car just south of 53rd and approached the man, who then fired shots.

Twardak took cover and told the man repeatedly to get on the ground before he fired back and struck the man. The man continued toward Twardak with his gun drawn, so Twardak shot the man again, officials said.

University police rendered aid before he was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition as of Wednesday evening. Wilson is not affiliated with the university.

University police also released videos from Tuesday’s shooting, including footage from the officer’s body-worn camera. It is unclear in the video who fired first and who was shooting when.

Twardak is currently on mandatory administrative leave as Chicago police and the university investigate. In addition to routine patrol duties, he has also had special assignments as a field training officer and bike officer, according to the university.

In the earlier incident, charges against Charles Thomas, a 21-year-old student at the university at the time he was shot by Twardak in April 2018, were dropped in May of last year when Thomas was entered into a deferred prosecution program, according to court records. Thomas was facing criminal charges in connection with the shooting, including felony aggravated assault of an officer and two counts of felony criminal damage to property.

Three U. of C. police officers, including Twardak, responded to a call of a burglary in the 5300 block of South Kimbark Avenue on April 3, 2018, where Thomas also lived at the time. Officers found Thomas breaking car and apartment windows with a long metal pipe. Thomas charged at the officers after refusing to put the pipe down, and Twardak fired his weapon once, hitting Thomas in the shoulder.

