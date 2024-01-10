University of Chicago poll: 63% of Russians support war in Ukraine

A new independent poll conducted by the University of Chicago's National Opinion Research Centre (NORC) has found that Russian President Vladimir Putin retains strong domestic support for his regime and his war in Ukraine, despite poor economic conditions and living standards in Russia.

Source: University of Chicago National Opinion Research Centre (NORC), ISW

Details: American sociologists surveyed 1,046 adult Russians living in the Russian Federation and Russian-occupied Crimea, using data from Russian mobile phone operators.

The survey found that 67% of participants approve of Putin's foreign policy and 58% approve of his domestic policy. 66% plan to vote for Putin in the upcoming presidential election in March.

Putin's relatively high ratings seem to be sustained even though the poll shows that Russians are unhappy with rising prices, which are causing a general deterioration in living conditions.

Sociologists also noted that 63% of participants support the war in Ukraine and that 64% of respondents view the war as a "civilisational struggle between Russia and the West".

The Institute for the Study of War notes that this result contrasts with other independent Russian opinion polls, which have shown a decline in support for a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The survey was conducted in November 2023 and involved 1,046 Russian adults. The survey was conducted by Russian-speaking people via mobile phone. The statistical error does not exceed 3.4%.

Background: In October, a poll by the Russian analytical service Levada-Centre showed that 70% of Russians surveyed were ready to support their dictator Vladimir Putin if he decides to end the war against Ukraine.

