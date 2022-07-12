University in China bans professor whose wife alleges he beat her over 1,000 times

Guangxi University demoted and removed a professor from teaching after investigating his wife’s allegations that he beat her at least 1,000 times over the past seven years.

Tang Ping, a 31-year-old mother of two in Nanning, China, posted photos and medical records on social media as alleged evidence of the times her husband Li Zhi physically beat her during the course of their eight-year marriage.

Tang married Li in 2014 and became a housewife. She said her husband’s incessant abuse started in 2015. Tang said she has been physically and verbally attacked at least 1,000 times, including during the pregnancy of their second child.

When Tang called the police five years ago after being physically beaten, she was allegedly told that her injuries were not serious enough for police to intervene.

The mother reportedly blamed herself for not being good enough and chose to remain silent. She only mustered the courage to seek a divorce last year.

“Only by leaving him can I survive,” Tang told South China Morning Post.

A Nanning court granted Tang a personal safety protection order during the divorce proceedings. Li denied the accusations in May.

Li’s previous marriage reportedly also ended due to allegations of domestic violence. His ex-wife had issued a restraining order against Li in 2013.

The father had restricted Tang from seeing their 8-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son after she filed for divorce, according to Tang.

“Li Zhi cut their contact with me and beat me up when I went to see my daughter on one occasion,” she reportedly wrote in a social media post last month. “I want custody of both my children and the property I deserve. I would appreciate any help from members of the public.”

While Li has not been charged with domestic violence, the Guangxi University’s School of Economics has banned the associate professor from teaching, according to the university’s statement released on Sunday.

“We will never tolerate such behavior once it is confirmed,” the statement read.

The university has not revealed details of their investigation.

“I kept telling myself to swallow it, because I wanted my children to have a complete family. But this was all wrong,” Tang told The Guardian. “Domestic violence is like a plague. Once it happens, it will happen again – and again – until you stand up to defend yourself.”

If you or anyone you know is struggling with domestic violence, please contact the domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233. For a list of international helplines, visit www.befriends.org

Featured Image via Weibo