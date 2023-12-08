Javier Viaña, a University of Cincinnati alumnus, was recognized by Forbes' 30 Under 30 list in the science category.

Javier Viaña, who earned his master's degree and doctorate from the UC College of Engineering and Applied Science, was recognized in the science category of Forbes' 2024 North America 30 Under 30 list. Viaña is the co-founder of Rezon.ai, which aims to bring more transparency to how artificial intelligence works, especially in healthcare.

"I am honored to be included in this esteemed list alongside other exceptional young leaders," Viaña said, according to a press release from UC. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire Rezon.ai team in pushing the boundaries of AI technology to create a more transparent and accessible future."

Viaña's LinkedIn profile says he lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Rezon.ai has primary offices in Cincinnati, according to its website.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: University of Cincinnati grad makes Forbes 30 Under 30 list