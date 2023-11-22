University City teacher faces new federal charges in attempt to entice minor

SAN DIEGO — Sean Stevenson appeared back in federal court for new charges. With no camera allowed inside the federal court, Stevenson pleaded not guilty to possession of child pornography and attempted enticement of a minor.

Stevenson has retained criminal defense attorney Dana Grimes.

Investigators discovered Stevenson during another sex traffic investigation in April involving the arrests of a pimp and a sex worker.

Investigators said they found text messages between the worker and a San Diego number they allege was Stevenson’s.

Court documents showed the number offered a “finders fee…if she could provide him with an underage prostitute.”

The criminal complaint showed Stevenson texted an undercover officer who posed as a prostitute claiming to be sex trafficking her 16-year-old cousin.

Court documents showed Stevenson agreed to pay $140 for sex acts from the teen with a meet-up time and date.

Officers arrested Stevenson in October at the meet-up spot, where they also found the money in his car.

Stevenson faces a minimum of 10 years in prison for the attempted enticement charge.

The latest indictment alleges Stevenson had a “cell phone and two thumb drives” that contained images of two children “engaging in sexually explicit conduct.” The documents show one of the children is younger than 12 years old.

According to court documents, a protective order has been issued.

Stevenson continues to be held without bail.

San Diego Unified School District told FOX 5 that Stevenson is on paid administrative leave. He is due back in court on Dec. 18 at 2 p.m., for a motion hearing/trial setting, where both parties could discuss pending motions and look to set a trial date.

