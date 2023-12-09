University of Colorado selects Jennifer Sobanet as next UCCS chancellor

Dec. 8—University of Colorado President Todd Saliman announced Friday that Jennifer Sobanet has been selected to serve as the University of Colorado Colorado Springs's ongoing chancellor.

Sobanet was named interim chancellor of the Colorado Springs campus in July of this year and has been chosen to continue permanently in the role. She has experience in higher education, state government and the private sector, including a leadership role at CU Denver and the Colorado Department of Higher Education.

Sobanet will be the eighth UCCS chancellor and will succeed Chancellor Emeritus Venkat Reddy, who announced in May he would return to the College of Business faculty in fall 2024.