University Dean Married to Pulitzer Prize-Winner Found Shot Dead on Hiking Trail

A beloved former dean at Vermont State University’s Castleton campus was found shot to death on a local trail, officials announced Saturday. A manhunt is underway for the killer of Honoree Fleming, 77, who was discovered dead from a gun shot to the head on Thursday. Fleming, who was married to Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Ron Powers, was a biochemist and “beloved teacher,” her former university wrote in a statement. Powers memorialized Fleming on Saturday, writing that “I have never known a more sterling heart and soul than hers. She has taken far more than half my own heart and soul with her.” Police say they are reviewing security footage for leads, and are looking for a man with short, dark hair.

