University of Delaware investigating swastika drawn on poster on English professor's door

University of Delaware police are investigating after an English professor found a swastika drawn on a poster that hung on her office door, along with the words "We Are Everywhere."

According to an email sent to staff by the chair of the English department, the swastika was spotted Monday morning. It was drawn on a poster promoting a drag performance that the professor organized years ago.

Both the school's associate dean and UD police were contacted about the symbol, the email said. Police responded to the professor's Memorial Hall office and took the poster.

University Police Chief Patrick Ogden said while a detective was quickly assigned to the case, "everyone from our criminal investigative unit is also following leads on this." He said police are investigating the drawing as a potential hate crime, given modern-day swastikas are hate symbols.

Was this incident a hate crime?

Ogden added that he could not yet say whether the poster was chosen for a reason and if it was targeting the LGBTQ community. But he also said police were not ruling that out.

"You want to consider everything as a possibility, but you also don't want to assume anything," Ogden said. "It's certainly a possibility that we're exploring, but until we can identify who is responsible and what their motives are, I'm a little hesitant to say definitively that that's why this happened."

He pointed to an incident in November in which a quote from Ye − previously known as Kanye West − was written on a classroom chalkboard. To those who didn't know its context, it appeared antisemitic and some believed it was a death threat.

Ogden said through his department's investigation, police learned it had been written as part of a journalism class discussion.

"That's an example of, you want to consider everything so you can't be singularly focused in one direction," Ogden said.

He said police are taking Monday's incident seriously.

In an emailed statement Tuesday afternoon, the university said it was "deeply disturbed by this expression of hate."

"This incident is in direct opposition to our institutional values supporting diversity, equity and inclusion, and we unequivocally denounce this and all expressions of hate, prejudice and discrimination," the school said. "The University has also reached out to support those directly affected by this incident and will continue to make resources available to all members of our community.”

No other areas were defaced nor was the professor's door damaged.

Has this previously happened at the University of Delaware?

Monday's incident is not the first time recently that a swastika has been found at UD.

In November, the symbol was found in a campus residence hall. It was later removed and police were notified.

University President Dennis Assanis wrote a letter to students at the time saying the school "strongly and unequivocally condemns all expressions of antisemitism."

Ogden said though the two incidents occurred only about six months apart, it's too soon to call this a pattern. He added that this kind of incident is not uncommon on college campuses − though that doesn't mean it's not a crime.

While his department and the university are taking the swastika very seriously, he said, "you have things that are serious incidents that in some students' minds might not be serious."

"Part of our job, especially here at the University of Delaware, is to be part of the educational mission," he said. "We really try to get out and interact with our students and educate them."

He said that no matter the writer's motive, his department has been in contact with the Delaware Department of Justice and "we'll certainly hold them accountable to the full extent of the law."

Anyone with information, no matter how small, is asked to contact UD police. That can be done anonymously through UD's LIVESafe app, or tipsters can contact Detective Alexandra Burnham at aburnham@udel.edu or by calling her at 302-831-4136.

