University of Delaware paying out after settling class-action suit over COVID-19 shutdown

Maybe a PayPal alert or a Venmo deposit, perhaps just a check in the mail — certain UD students have seen payments from their university this month.

University of Delaware has seemingly begun issuing cash reimbursements to thousands of current and former students in line with last year's $6.3 million settlement of a class-action lawsuit over its campus shutdown in 2020. Some 21,000 students should see their piece.

The university did not confirm how many payments have been making their way to students, nor the timeline expected.

Those seeing payment in the mail received a letter reminding them of the Ninivaggi v. University of Delaware settlement, on top of a check. In one letter shared with Delaware Online/The News Journal, that amount was roughly $200.

Back in 2020, plaintiffs sued the state's largest university — accusing the school of breach of contract and unjust enrichment, according to court documents — claiming students paid full tuition and fees for services that weren't offered that spring semester. They claimed students paid more for some in-person programs than online courses, alongside fees for gyms, student centers and a health center closed in crisis. By March 2023, it was officially a class-action suit.

University of Delaware President Dennis Assanis speaks to students at the Trabant University Center in Newark, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

UD agreed to settle a month later, while continuing to deny any wrongdoing. After $2.1 million in fees and other expense reimbursements to plaintiffs’ attorneys, after $5,000 to each of five student plaintiffs, as detailed in the settlement proposal, the remainder was set to be dispersed among undergraduate and graduate students who paid tuition or fees in spring 2020.

"While we disagree with Plaintiffs' claims, the University determined that resolving this lawsuit is in the best interest of our students and in order to remain focused on our mission to steer students along a fulfilling educational journey to earn their college degrees," the university said in a statement Monday.

Got a story? Contact Kelly Powers at kepowers@gannett.com or (231) 622-2191, and follow her on Twitter @kpowers01.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: UD paying out in wake of class-action suit over COVID campus shutdown