University employee found killed after he missed days of work, Missouri sheriff says

A university employee in Missouri was found dead during a well-being check after he missed a few days of work, authorities said.

Now, investigators with the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department are investigating his death as a homicide.

Deputies were called to check on Eugene R. Morton, 57, at about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, according to a news release shared on Facebook.

While searching in the area of the 15000 block of County Road 8430 in Rolla, investigators found Morton had been killed, authorities said.

“At this time, investigators don’t believe this was a random act of violence,” officials said. “They have no reason to think there is any danger to the public.”

Missouri University of Science and Technology confirmed Morton worked as a custodian “off and on since 2011.”

He “was well liked and highly regarded by many,” Chancellor Dr. Mo Dehghani said in a statement sent to McClatchy News.

“We send our sincere condolences to Gene’s family, friends and loved ones,” Dehghani continued. “Please know that we are fully cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate this case.”

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department is investigating alongside the Phelps County Coroner’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Rolla Police Department.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 573-426-3860. Tipsters may also call the tip line at 573-426-2936 or visit www.phelpscountysheriff.com.

Missouri S&T is in Rolla, about 105 miles southwest of St. Louis.

