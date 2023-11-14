University employee shot to death by former co-worker on campus, Texas officials say

A Texas university went into lockdown after a fatal shooting on campus, officials told news outlets.

The shooting happened at about 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13, at Prairie View A&M University, campus police told KPRC.

Investigators say an ex university employee shot and killed a former co-worker at the Governor Bill and Vara Daniels Farm and Ranch, KTRK reported.

The more than 770-acre facility is “dedicated to aiding the needs of the Academic, Extension, and Research programs,” according to the university.

The employee had several gunshot wounds and died at the scene, police told KTRK. Investigators are working to determine what may have motivated the killing.

Officers caught the suspect as he was trying to drive away from the area, and he was taken into custody, police told KPRC. Officials have not publicly identified the accused shooter or announced any charges.

The university canceled classes for the rest of the day.

“Our hearts go out to family, friends, and all impacted by this tragedy,” Prairie View A&M said in a news release. “The Prairie View A&M University Police Department is leading the investigation.”

Prairie View A&M is roughly 50 miles northwest of Houston.

