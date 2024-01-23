University enrollment is up in Michigan, but big schools far outpacing smaller colleges

LANSING — For the first time in 12 years, Michigan higher education enrollment is on the rise, a statistic experts said is a good sign for the future economy of the state.

It's not good news for all Michigan public universities, however. The largest schools, Michigan State University and the University of Michigan, are seeing more students enroll but smaller schools like Central Michigan University continue to battle falling enrollment.

Michigan has seen a 0.5% increase in total enrollment over the past year, according to a report by the Michigan Association of State Universities.

"Enrollment (in higher education) is a critical metric ... Not only for the institutional health of colleges, but also the state's talent levels," said Daniel Hurley, CEO of the Michigan Association of State Universities.

More employers want workers who have a four-year degree or more, Hurley said. Making sure that the state can compete with other states through education has been a priority for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan legislature.

The Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential wants to increase the number of Michigan adults with a college degree or skill certificate to 60% by 2030. As of 2021, 50.5% of Michigan adults had some form of post-secondary education.

But reaching that goal isn't as easy as hoping the next group of high school graduates go to college, said Ryan Fewins-Bliss, executive director of the Michigan College Access Network.

"If we have any chance of reaching that goal, we need to look at adult and 'nontraditional' students," he said.

MSU, U-M gain students at others' expense

The largest universities in Michigan have seen a complete comeback from the drop in enrollment during the pandemic, and have surpassed their pre-pandemic levels.

Michigan State University's total enrollment rose from 49,809 in 2019 to 51,316 in 2023. The University of Michigan's total enrollment rose from 48,090 in 2019 to 52,065 in 2023.

Students currently at large universities say they go because of the variety of options offered. For a school like MSU, sporting events and family ties to the school are a big draw. More than 75% of the freshmen in the fall 2023 semester were from Michigan.

"Basically everybody in my family went here, so I kind of just grew up here," said Addison Flores, a sophomore from West Bloomfield. "We'd come up here for different events... I just really like the campus and everything... I think a lot of their programs are so unique."

Increasing numbers at large universities may have come at the expense of smaller regional state colleges. Fewins-Bliss said that during and post-pandemic, state universities experienced a "trickle-down" effect.

"Because of the pandemic, MSU and U-M expanded who they accepted into their schools, which meant kids who may have gone to Grand Valley or Western went there instead," he said. "Then schools like Grand Valley started accepting kids who may have only gone to community college."

Fewins-Bliss said that a significant factor in enrollment losses was fewer international students after the pandemic bans on traveling. He said the "trickle-down" was great for the students who were able to go to a bigger school that they might not have been able to attend otherwise, but community colleges were hit hard by those changes and still haven't been able to bounce back.

Besides the two largest schools in Michigan, most other colleges lost students. The school with the steepest decline was Central Michigan University, which has seen enrollment drop by nearly 12,000 students since 2014.

Hurley said that for schools in a situation like CMU, strategic planning around enrollment is crucial.

"(Central Michigan) I know is working around the clock on enrollment, and how they can take a strategic approach to get students interested in their school," he said. "I know they have a great social media campaign.

"Schools like Ferris, Western, Central, they can all turn around." Hurley said.

More high school students want to go to college than actually do

One of the ways he suggests colleges enroll more students is by effectively packaging their financial aid. State departments have taken a stronger role in aiding this effort by creating and strengthening financial aid assistance.

The Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential has created Michigan Reconnect to try to help community colleges attract and admit students. The assistance would pay for some of the tuition or training for eligible adults who want to pursue an associate degree or skills certificate at their in-district community college. This is specifically targeted to adults 25 and older.

Michigan has also created the Michigan Achievement Scholarship for students deciding to go to a Michigan college. For students committing to a four-year degree at a Michigan college, they can receive up to $5,500 a year for five years. High school seniors who graduated in 2023 were the first to be eligible for the scholarship. Over $53 million has been given to students from the scholarship so far.

Even with all the resources available, students and their families need to know that college is a real possibility for them, Hurley and Fewins-Bliss said.

"More (high school) students are expressing a desire to go to college than those who actually go," Hurley said.

Fewins-Bliss said that there's a belief that college doesn't matter and that being saddled with debt is not worth it. He wants students to know the power of college.

"It doesn't matter what they choose to do after college, whether community college, or a four-year degree," he said. "What matters is that they have all the options to make that decision."

